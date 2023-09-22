Power face elimination against UCU Canons

D-mark Power must win Friday’s game against UCU Canons to stretch their National Basketball League Playoffs season.

Having lost Game One of the first-round series 58-53, the five-time champions find themselves in a position of discomfort and will be eliminated with another defeat when the two sides face off later today at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Veteran forward Isaac Afidra has been in these situations before and knows what it means to go into a game like this with your back against the wall.

“It is a very tough game. More like a do or die for us,” Afidra told Daily Monitor ahead of Game Two.

Timothy Odeke’s charges were in control of proceedings in Game One and led for the larger parts before running out of steam down the stretch to let it slip.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges got crucial stops when it mattered most and executed to draw first blood in the series.

“We didn't play good defence. We got outrebounded and paid the price,” Afidra noted.

UCU crashed the boards in the opener, outrebounding Power 65-55 and scoring 36 points in the paint, 16 more than Power managed.

Puati Kikomba and Elvis Mpeti gave Power the much-needed offence to start the game last Saturday and greeted the final game buzzer with sheer dejection at YMCA.

The two imports will have to turn that devastation into hunger for tonight’s game to save their season.

“The series still, and we'll go all out tonight knowing that we must win,” Afidra, who was the MVP the last time Power won the championship in 2011, noted.

Before Power find out their fate, KCCA Leopards will be looking to force a decider in their series with defending champions UCU Lady Canons in the day’s first game.

The Lady Canons won Game One 84-67 and will be looking to close the series and move a step closer to defending their crown.

National Basketball League Playoffs

Playing Friday (Lugogo)

Women: KCCA vs. UCU L. Canons -7pm