Fans pledge school fees to Sparks boxers

The much-awaited rematch between Sparks Boxing Academy’s Douglas Kalungi and UPDF’s hard-hitting Innocent Amoko did not happen as the latter pulled out for undisclosed reasons, but the charity boxing event at Warehouse Lounge was a success, the organisers said.

Sparks’ Bob Turyatemba defeated Frank Kazungu 5-0, Zena Nakulima defeated Daphine Namitala 3-2, while the main sponsor David Opio, the CEO of gnuGrid knocked out James Kiwalabye to send the huge crowds in a frenzy, on a night of breathtaking action.

But the main goal of the event was also scored, as several fans pledged school fees for Sparks’ destitute boxers. “We sincerely apologise to our fans that the main fight did not happen; Amoko had other commitments but we only knew about it at the very last hour,” said Sparks head coach Herbert Kalungi.

“But I thank the fans who came in big numbers and especially those who pledged school fees to our boxers.”

Rachel Nyatoro, a businesswoman, pledged Shs250,000 per year; Vanessa Ihunde, an accountant, pledged Shs350,000 per year while Ronald Mitegyeko, a lawyer, pledged Shs700,000 per year, among others.

The trio join Opio, who has sponsored Kalule through his Diploma in Procurement and Logistics and Turyatemba, who is in Senior Six at Kololo SS.

“These are some of our clients in the Sparks Mobile Fitness programme, which offers fitness training at the place and time convenient for the client,” Kalungi told Daily Monitor.