Mubiru loses head against debutant Mbaziira

That hard punch that knocked Derrick Mubiru down in the middle of the first round, was the decisive blow in this featherweight thriller on Match Day Three of the Uganda Boxing Champions League.

Mubiru, who had the biggest support inside the sparsely populated MTN Arena Saturday night, did not fully recover from that early scare.

Yes, he started the second round all guns blazing and instantly paid back with a well-timed right hook, sending Eliphaz Mbaziira to the canvas, but Mubiru never regained his physical and mental stability he badly needed against a very fit, fast, gifted and psyched opponent.

Mbaziira was also powerful, perhaps more than Mubiru. And his left hand was lethal. They traded serious blows. No clenching. But Mbaziira’s punches showed more impact on Mubiru, who still refused to use his guards.

Mubiru’s experience also did not help. He failed to realise that his best moments were hit-and-move. And whenever he fought static, Mbaziira stung him like a wounded cobra. It was so evident in the third round, when a 1-2-3 combo sent Mubiru down his red corner. He wasn’t wounded but looked very vulnerable. One good punch away from devastation. But the bell saved him.

But when Mbaziira’s left to the head sent Mubiru to the canvas just at the start of Round Four, referee Benjamin Asizu stopped the contest.

Mubiru, estranged, pulled out his gumshield and threw it down, protesting the ref’s decision, which to many was perfect and the best for Mubiru’s safety.

He even stormed out of the ring, before the result was announced, an act of misconduct.

“I was even lenient, I should have stopped it in the third round,” the ref told Daily Monitor, following Mubiru’s reaction.

Mubiru’s coach Lawrence Kalyango might not have given him the best instructions for the fight, but he was equally disappointed in his fighter’s remonstration.

Meanwhile, Mubiru’s nemesis Jonah Kyobe and another exciting newcomer Khasim Mulungi, who defeated Mbaziira in the National Open final in March, were watching. They must be scared by the victor.

In the main fight, light heavyweight Lawrence Kayiwa did not score the early knockout his coach had predicted, but defeated Sadat Kilwana by a split decision.

Earlier on lightweight

Jaffar Onen repeated a unanimous decision victory over Julius Kaddu, in a rematch after their first meeting in August 2022.

UBCL WEEK THREE ELITE RESULTS

WOMEN’S FEATHER

Phiona Kansiime (Univ. of Pain) bt. Joyce Kugonza (UPDF), RSC-2

HEAVYWEIGHT

James Baraka (Lukanga) bt. Emmanuel Tabule (Sparks), ABD, 4

LIGHTWEIGHT

Jaffar Onen (East Coast) 5-0 Julius Kaddu (Katabi)

FEATHERWEIGHT

Eliphaz Mbaziira (Nakawa) bt. Derrick Mubiru (Cobap)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Lawrence Kayiwa (Kira) 4-1 Sadat Kilwana (Lukanga)