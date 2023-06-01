Muhangi’s long wait for freedom

Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa granted Moses Muhangi bail at 12:29pm but the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President did not leave the court cells until 3:51pm.

The wait, that lasted nearly four hours, pushed almost everyone on the edge. The boxers, coaches, fans, club officials and others wanted to do “something” to force the Uganda Prison officers release “our man.”

Every minute pushed them towards the limit. They were partly right. Some had been here since 8am. Skipped breakfast, lunch, and their jobs.

They had endured the midmorning drizzle in the courtyard. And the scorching sun afternoon.

Their brief celebration after the magistrate’s pronouncement that Muhangi was now free, until July 20, was on the verge of losing meaning for all the long he stayed inside the cells, with little knowledge on what was going on.

Rumours were flying that an “order from above” could send Muhangi back to Luzira. And every second that ticked, almost added to the suspicion.

“But I am telling you, you will see dead bodies here,” one warned.

Yet even the prison officers were on tension.

“Fayiro ya Muhangi entamye, mumute agende,” one officer said at about 3pm, tired of processing Muhangi’s file.

Meanwhile, her colleagues were pleading with Muhangi’s fans and journalists to move a little backwards, away from the court premises, fearing the spark of chaos.

“Omulamuzi yamutadde, mmwe lwaki temumutuwa?” one, asked: if the magistrate granted him bail, why don’t you let him to us?

“Mwagala tukole ki?” another asked: what do you want us to do?

The officers, some armed, stayed calm, talked with composure and intellect. No sign of using force. That tactic won the match. Until 3:51 when Muhangi, finally walked out of the cell, flanked by his lawyers Paul Mukasa and Denis Akanyijuka, who had worked all-day to seal the deal.

Muhangi was remanded to Luzira May 18 for forgery and falsification when accounting for government funds to UBF.

Smart in a dark blue suit, black boots, white shirt, red tie, a fresh haircut, Muhangi could now afford a smile. No longer the mean face in the dock who only stretched his neck like a boxer waiting for the bell.

Every step, the crowd gathered. Hugs, handshakes, smiles, etc. Then they made a ring either side for a safe way out. “No one can take him away now,” they vowed, as they marched out of the gate, near URA offices.

“You all know I am innocent,” he said in an interview. “I can’t misappropriate Shs3.5m because I never lack what to eat or money to buy a suit. At least God has provided me with the means to get that.

“But this is a witch-hunt. They are tormenting us because of insisting on demanding better funding of sports by the government.

“Some have warned us that we could be killed but I refuse to die like a coward. We shall talk and die like heroes.”

"I am fighting for your welfare. I found over 500 boxers in prison. Many said they lack means of life and even when they are released they will be arrested again soon. That's what we want to change, through boxing."

A white Mercedes Benz ML 350 drove him away, at strolling speed, freezing traffic, till Jinja Road, as his fans did boxing stunts along. He quit the Benz for a Super Custom, to enjoy the open roof drive.