Mukula: Government must give boxing a home

Captain Mike Mukula has vowed to engage President Museveni and the government at large to address the urgent concerns limiting the progress of boxing.

Responding to issues raised by Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President Moses Muhangi at the Bombers victory dinner hosted at Mukula’s palatial home in Bugolobi, Tuesday, the UBF patron reiterated the government's need to invest in youths via talent fields like sports.

With two silver and five bronze medals, Uganda finished ninth among the 19 countries which won at least a medal from the 2023 AFBC African Boxing Championships that ended Saturday in Yaounde, Cameroon.

It was a major improvement from the 2022 edition where the Bombers managed just two bronze medals.

Silver medalists Erina Namutebi and Wasswa Ssali; plus Ronald Okello, Matovu Ukasha, Solomon Geko, Grace Nankinga and Emily Nakalema who won bronze, were in company of their captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, head coach Twaibu Mayanja and his deputy Ramathan Sseguya, among others relished the dinner, where Muhangi claimed that UBF has not received money for the African Olympic Qualifiers, due September 9 in Dakar, Senegal.

Mukula, who is also the NRM vice-chairperson for Eastern Uganda, urged the government to establish sports facilities in municipalities and cities because the future of this economy is in harnessing youth talent.

“I would like to thank Mama Janet Museveni because during her tenure as education and sports minister Uganda has registered tremendous success in sports. In athletics we even managed to beat Kenya. And the government’s establishment of the high altitude training centre in Teryet is a big enhancement to athletics.

“We want the government to invest exclusively in boxing. When I write to the President soon, I will copy to the First Lady that we the boxing family must get a home, get our own ring. Because a boxing ring costs just $30,000 but can make miracles in Uganda’s boxing.”

Mukula commended Buganda Kingdom for donating 10 acres to UBF for the construction of a boxing academy in Matugga, Wakiso.

He also thanked the government for the plans to add another 10 acres to the cause.

“About the budget I shall engage the Speaker and [sports minister] Peter Ogwang so that boxing gets a much bigger budget because they have shown their potential.”

Discipline is key

Mukula, who grew up in the ghettos of Mulago, assured the Bombers that with discipline, they too can make it in life.

“I don’t do alcohol, I don’t smoke and you too if you have that discipline and focus you can succeed like me.

“Success is not only for those from wealthy families. I grew up in the ghetto and sometimes we didn’t have what to eat. But here I am. Mike Tyson rose from the ghettos of Harlem. Sugar Rey, name them.”