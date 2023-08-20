Nanziri writes more history winning African title

Catherine Nanziri is the new Africa Boxing Union (ABU) Bantamweight champion after defeating Tanzanian Egine Kayange by unanimous decision at the fully-packed Lugogo Indoor Arena in the first hour of Sunday.

After 10 rounds of serious boxing, especially from the home fighter, the judges scored it: 100-90; 99-90 and 100-89 in favour of Nanziri, making her the first Ugandan woman to win an ABU title, enhancing her chances to contest for world titles.

In 2021 Nanziri became Uganda’s first boxer at the Olympics.

After the monumental victory, Nanziri’s mother joined her in the ring, hugged and lifted her several times in celebration. She was always screaming with family and friends by the ringside. “It’s a great feeling I cannot explain,” she said with a smile that flashed the mother-daughter resemblance.

From the first bell, Nanziri, in black boots beneath a pink skirt and top, looked set for business. She jabbed just well and never delayed her combinations.

She shot with speed and power, feinted, attacked her opponent all-night and with improved footwork, and occasionally switching from orthodox to southpaw.

She looked like she would stop Kayange, especially when her combos sent her to the canvas but the guest beat the referee’s count to box on.

Kayange paid for that stubbornness with a swelling on her left forehead by the fourth round. The most promising moment for a knockout came in the eighth round when Nanziri’s tough rights and lefts staggered Kayange but she kept her feet to last the distance.

“I am extremely happy that our hard work has paid off,” Nanziri, sweating and smiling, said. “I thank my management A & B Promotions, my fans, my dad and mum, and whoever has enabled this to happen. We will win more titles including the WBC,” said Nanziri, who won the ABU East and Central Africa Bantamweight title in November.

Such progress for a girl who only made her professional debut on April 1, 2022.

“I enjoyed the fight, not only because we won but also the way she handled the fight,” trainer Charles Ssemakalu told Daily Monitor. “We exacted almost everything we trained.”

On the night dubbed Battle for Africa—only blighted by stupid delays and poor lighting—Nanziri’s training mate won the ABU East and Central Africa middleweight title after defeating Tanzanian Jacob Maganga by unanimous decision.

Likewise, Tokyo 2020 Olympian Musa Shadir Bwogi stopped DR Congo’s Samuel Muloko in the fourth round to win the ABU East and Central Africa super middleweight title.

Earlier on Basit Mutyaba beat Musa Ntege, aka Sure Fire, by split decision to win the highly anticipated non-title undercard, while heavyweight Abdul Njego knocked out Emmanuel Malaba in the second round, likewise super featherweight Hassan Musuuza stopped Jamil Kayiwa in the sixth round, among other undercards.

SELECT RESULTS ON A & B CARD

Catherine Nanziri def. Egine Kayange, UD

Stanley Mugerwa def. Mwinyi Mzengela, UD

Musa Shadir Bwogi def. Samuel Muloko, KO

Basit Mutyaba def. Kamada Ntege, UD

Hassan Musuuza def. Jamil Kayiwa, KO