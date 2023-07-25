Ukasha highlights Bombers ghetto flag-off

Except captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa and Idris Mukiibi, the other 15 Bombers will be first-timers at the African Confederations Boxing Championship starting today in Yaounde Cameroon but all promised medals at the flag off in the Kawaala slums yesterday.

Ukasha Matovu, who works in a motor garage nearby, was the star attraction. Like at his fight nights, his fans came in droves. Some with spanners and dirty overalls, braved the scorching early noon sun and never moved an inch when the skies briefly opened.

“It’s a great feeling to see you my lovely fans, my coaches and my parents ahead of this important trip,” Matovu, best known as Ukasha Lee, said as the gathering whistled and shouted ghetto chants.

Morocco, Morocco, Morocco, they sang as he boxed the shadows. It’s a name they gave their homeboy after his participation at the 2018 Africa Youth Boxing Championships in Casablanca—his first and only international assignment.

Now Cameroon is first senior call-up, five years after his quarterfinal finish in Casablanca.

“This is a great opportunity and responsibility at the same time. And I believe we shall execute it well, Inshallah,” he said.

Ali Shafik Nsubuga, the Nansana Town Council RDC, who grew up in the Bwaise hoods, urged the Bombers to be ruthless.

A gold medalist will bag $20,000 (Shs74m), a silver medal $10,000 (Shs37m) while a bronze medalist will bag $5,000 (Shs18.5m).

“Don’t fight for points. Knock out someone to avoid excuses,” he said. “20,000 dollars is big money. This is your chance to change your life. Hit your opponent like you are hitting poverty.”

IBA recommends three coaches for one boxer. But Twaib Mayanja, who will debut as head coach and childhood friend Ramathan Sseguya, aka Don Rama, will handle 17 boxers, including six women.

“Ideally, we should have had at least six coaches, but that is what the funds allowed,” Mayanja told Daily Monitor.

But he vowed: “17 boxers, expect 17 medals.”

Joseph Kalema

Born: December 27, 1987

Boxing debut: 2005

Club: Cobap

Division: Minimum weight

Stance: southpaw

Honours: National Schools 2006 (gold); Bika Boxing Championship 2007, 2008 (gold); National Open 2008 (Silver); 2010 Eridad Mukwanga (gold); National Open (gold) 2014;

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Kassim Mulungi

Age: 19

Boxing debut: 2017

Club: East Coast

Division: featherweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Schools 2019 (gold); National Novice 2023 (gold) Intermediates (gold) and Open (gold);

Best Boxer National Open 2023

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: doing my best

Ssali Wasswa

Age: 22

Boxing debut: 2007

Club: Lukanga

Division: lightweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours:

National Opens (silver) 2018

National Opens (Silver) 2019

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Joshua Tukamuhebwa

Age: 22

Boxing debut: 2010

Club: East Coast

Division: lightwelter

Stance: southpaw

Honours: Novices (gold) 2012;

Intermediates (silver) 2014;

National Opens (gold) 2017;

National Opens (gold) 2019

Bombers debut: 2019

Target: gold

Ukasha Matovu

Born: April 15, 2002

Boxing debut: 2013

Club: Cobap

Division: welterweight

Stance: Southpaw

Honours: National Cadets 2016 (gold); Intermediates 2016 (gold); National Open 2017 (silver); National Open 2019 (silver)

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Muzamir Ssemuddu

Age: 20

Boxing debut: 2017

Club: Kololo

Division: light middleweight

Stance: southpaw

Honours: National Schools (gold) 2017;

National cadets (gold) 2017;

Intermediates (gold)

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Ronald Okello

Age: 24

Boxing debut: 2019

Club: Gulu

Division: middleweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Novices (gold) 2019

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: being number one

Lawrence Kayiwa

Age 23

Boxing debut: 2016

Club: Kira

Division: cruiserweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: N/A

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Idris Mukiibi

Age: 26

Boxing debut: 2018

Club: Kololo

Division: heavyweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Novices (gold) 2019

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

James Baraka

Age: 23

Boxing debut

Club: Kyengera

Division: heavyweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Opens (gold) 2023

Bombers debut: 2023

Target:

Solomon Geko

Age: 33

Boxing debut: 2002

Club: Lukanga

Division: super heavy

Stance: southpaw

Honours: National Opens (gold) 2015;

National Opens (gold) 2017;

Bingwa Wa Mabingwa (gold) 2018; East African Community Games (gold) 2018

Bombers debut: 2014

Target: gold

WOMEN

Grace Nankinga

Age: 19

Boxing debut: 2016

Club: University of Pain

Division: fly weight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Opens (2019) youths

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Nadia Najjemba

Age: 19

Boxing debut: 2019

Club: Lukanga

Division: featherweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: N/A

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: any medal

Shalua Musa Ndagire

Age: 21

Boxing debut: 2017

Club: Lukanga

Division: lightweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours:

National Schools (gold) 2018

2. National Novices (gold) 2019

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: final

Zahara Nandawula

Age: 19

Boxing debut: 2017

Club: Kyengera

Division: light welterweight

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Schools (gold) 2017

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: gold

Erina Namutebi

Age: 29

Boxing debut: 2018

Club: UPDF

Division:

Stance: orthodox

Honours: National Novice (gold) 2019

Bombers debut: 2023

Target: good performance

Emily Nakalema

Age: 29

Boxing debut: 2018

Club: Katwe

Division: welterweight

Stance: Orthodox

Honours: National Intermediate (gold) 2018; National Open (2019)

Bombers debut: 2023