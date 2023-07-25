Ukasha highlights Bombers ghetto flag-off
What you need to know:
Ukasha Matovu, who works in a motor garage nearby, was the star attraction. Like at his fight nights, his fans came in droves.
Except captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa and Idris Mukiibi, the other 15 Bombers will be first-timers at the African Confederations Boxing Championship starting today in Yaounde Cameroon but all promised medals at the flag off in the Kawaala slums yesterday.
Ukasha Matovu, who works in a motor garage nearby, was the star attraction. Like at his fight nights, his fans came in droves. Some with spanners and dirty overalls, braved the scorching early noon sun and never moved an inch when the skies briefly opened.
“It’s a great feeling to see you my lovely fans, my coaches and my parents ahead of this important trip,” Matovu, best known as Ukasha Lee, said as the gathering whistled and shouted ghetto chants.
Morocco, Morocco, Morocco, they sang as he boxed the shadows. It’s a name they gave their homeboy after his participation at the 2018 Africa Youth Boxing Championships in Casablanca—his first and only international assignment.
Now Cameroon is first senior call-up, five years after his quarterfinal finish in Casablanca.
“This is a great opportunity and responsibility at the same time. And I believe we shall execute it well, Inshallah,” he said.
Ali Shafik Nsubuga, the Nansana Town Council RDC, who grew up in the Bwaise hoods, urged the Bombers to be ruthless.
A gold medalist will bag $20,000 (Shs74m), a silver medal $10,000 (Shs37m) while a bronze medalist will bag $5,000 (Shs18.5m).
“Don’t fight for points. Knock out someone to avoid excuses,” he said. “20,000 dollars is big money. This is your chance to change your life. Hit your opponent like you are hitting poverty.”
IBA recommends three coaches for one boxer. But Twaib Mayanja, who will debut as head coach and childhood friend Ramathan Sseguya, aka Don Rama, will handle 17 boxers, including six women.
“Ideally, we should have had at least six coaches, but that is what the funds allowed,” Mayanja told Daily Monitor.
But he vowed: “17 boxers, expect 17 medals.”
Joseph Kalema
Born: December 27, 1987
Boxing debut: 2005
Club: Cobap
Division: Minimum weight
Stance: southpaw
Honours: National Schools 2006 (gold); Bika Boxing Championship 2007, 2008 (gold); National Open 2008 (Silver); 2010 Eridad Mukwanga (gold); National Open (gold) 2014;
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Kassim Mulungi
Age: 19
Boxing debut: 2017
Club: East Coast
Division: featherweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Schools 2019 (gold); National Novice 2023 (gold) Intermediates (gold) and Open (gold);
Best Boxer National Open 2023
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: doing my best
Ssali Wasswa
Age: 22
Boxing debut: 2007
Club: Lukanga
Division: lightweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours:
National Opens (silver) 2018
National Opens (Silver) 2019
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Joshua Tukamuhebwa
Age: 22
Boxing debut: 2010
Club: East Coast
Division: lightwelter
Stance: southpaw
Honours: Novices (gold) 2012;
Intermediates (silver) 2014;
National Opens (gold) 2017;
National Opens (gold) 2019
Bombers debut: 2019
Target: gold
Ukasha Matovu
Born: April 15, 2002
Boxing debut: 2013
Club: Cobap
Division: welterweight
Stance: Southpaw
Honours: National Cadets 2016 (gold); Intermediates 2016 (gold); National Open 2017 (silver); National Open 2019 (silver)
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Muzamir Ssemuddu
Age: 20
Boxing debut: 2017
Club: Kololo
Division: light middleweight
Stance: southpaw
Honours: National Schools (gold) 2017;
National cadets (gold) 2017;
Intermediates (gold)
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Ronald Okello
Age: 24
Boxing debut: 2019
Club: Gulu
Division: middleweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Novices (gold) 2019
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: being number one
Lawrence Kayiwa
Age 23
Boxing debut: 2016
Club: Kira
Division: cruiserweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: N/A
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Idris Mukiibi
Age: 26
Boxing debut: 2018
Club: Kololo
Division: heavyweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Novices (gold) 2019
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
James Baraka
Age: 23
Boxing debut
Club: Kyengera
Division: heavyweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Opens (gold) 2023
Bombers debut: 2023
Target:
Solomon Geko
Age: 33
Boxing debut: 2002
Club: Lukanga
Division: super heavy
Stance: southpaw
Honours: National Opens (gold) 2015;
National Opens (gold) 2017;
Bingwa Wa Mabingwa (gold) 2018; East African Community Games (gold) 2018
Bombers debut: 2014
Target: gold
WOMEN
Grace Nankinga
Age: 19
Boxing debut: 2016
Club: University of Pain
Division: fly weight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Opens (2019) youths
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Nadia Najjemba
Age: 19
Boxing debut: 2019
Club: Lukanga
Division: featherweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: N/A
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: any medal
Shalua Musa Ndagire
Age: 21
Boxing debut: 2017
Club: Lukanga
Division: lightweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours:
National Schools (gold) 2018
2. National Novices (gold) 2019
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: final
Zahara Nandawula
Age: 19
Boxing debut: 2017
Club: Kyengera
Division: light welterweight
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Schools (gold) 2017
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold
Erina Namutebi
Age: 29
Boxing debut: 2018
Club: UPDF
Division:
Stance: orthodox
Honours: National Novice (gold) 2019
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: good performance
Emily Nakalema
Age: 29
Boxing debut: 2018
Club: Katwe
Division: welterweight
Stance: Orthodox
Honours: National Intermediate (gold) 2018; National Open (2019)
Bombers debut: 2023
Target: gold