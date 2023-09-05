Baguma hero and villain for Nyakasura at Cricket Week

Nyakasura School captain Joseph Baguma was both hero and villain on the final day of the re-ignited SkyView Boys Schools Cricket Week hosted in the city of Jinja.

Baguma, who has already earned some Cricket Cranes caps, was the star as the Western Uganda cricketing giants upstaged 19-time record winners Busoga College Mwiri by three wickets in the semifinals.

Mwiri snatched the schools’ ‘Holy Grail’ from Nyakasura in comical fashion last year when the latter refused to participate in coin toss activity that was stipulated in the playing conditions to determine the winner once weather interrupted and forthwith made further play possible.

This year, Baguma led from the front and served Mwiri a cold dish of revenge by snaring three wickets as Mwiri set 127 runs in the allotted 20 overs. He returned with the bat to sink them further with an unbeaten innings of 32 runs from 34 balls that included three boundaries and one six as Nyakasura cantered to victory with nine balls to spare.

But Baguma was unable to repeat the heroics in the final against a polished Jinja SS as his school went down by 16 runs in-front of a full passionate house at Jinja SS Oval.

The 18-year-old was left stranded at the crease – unbeaten on 18 from 26 – as Nyakasura ran out of batting overs (20) in their chase of Jinja SS’ set target of 118.

His earlier effort with the ball – 3 for 26 – went down the drain as the monkey stayed on Nyakasura’s back as arguably the best side not to ever win the coveted title in back-to-back years.

Jinja SS, who obliterated favourites Kololo SS by 124 finals in semifinals, banked on their all-rounders Pius Oloka (47 off 25), Jonathan Nyiiro (19) and Richard Sohera (four wickets) to make up for their poor start and ensure their ‘Mighty School’ scoops title No.4.

Kololo SS’ pair of Christopher Kidega took the consolation MVP gong with 485 points (2,371 points) and Best Bowler’s award by Aziz Tandia (24 wickets) whereas Teso College Aloet’s Jacob Malinga defied the odds to claim the Best Batsman’s Award with 302 runs at an average of 60. Masaka SS captain Geoffrey Kakaire, a young brother to Cricket Cranes star Kenneth Waiswa, was the Best Fielder with 12 fielding dismissals whereas his wicketkeeper Naziruh Kiggwe was the best glovesman with 10 dismissals to his credit.

Individual Awards

Most Valuable Player:

Christopher Kidega – (Kololo SS)

Best Bowler

Aziz Tandia - (Kololo SS)

Best Batter

Jacob Malinga – (Teso College, Aloet)

Best Fielder

Geoffrey Kakaire – Masaka SS)

Best Wicketkeeper