Cricket Cranes: Batters must man up

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Kampala: It’s a new regime but Uganda’s frailties remain.

South African coach Laurence Mahatlane is undertaking his first tour with the national cricket team in Namibia and he would have known that Uganda don’t bat well. He hasn’t needed a second invitation to know that. Mahatlane has watched from close quarters as the Cricket Cranes lost the three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series 3-0 to their hosts in Windhoek.

In those three games, the team’s highest score was 124/10 posted in the final game. They lost the game by 65 runs with Riazat Ali Shah’s 33 off 17 the pick of the bunch.

Cricket Cranes must now stem the rot when the two-match One Day International (ODI) series start this morning. This format – the 50-over – fits well with Uganda’s preparation for the ICC World Challenge League B, making it more important than the T20I series that they lost. Uganda lead group B with 10 points ahead of Hong Kong (7), Italy (5), Jersey (4), Kenya (3) and Bermuda after five games played.

If Uganda were to stay in the top two, they will move into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off which feeds into Mahatlane’s vow upon taking the job last year.

Castle Lite Bilateral Series

Monday Results - T20 Internationals

Namibia 134/6 in 20 overs Uganda 65/5 in 12.5 overs

Namibia won by 20 runs (DLS Method)

Namibia 189/3 in 20 overs Uganda 124/10 in 20 Overs

Namibia won by 65 runs

Today– 50-Over Series

11am: Namibia vs. Uganda, Wanderers Cricket Ground

*Game Live on Cricket Namibia Facebook/YouTube Page