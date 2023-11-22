Cricket Cranes make impressive start to World Cup mission

WINDHOEK. In the inaugural clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Africa Final at the Wanderers in Windhoek on Wednesday, the anticipation was palpable as Uganda's captain, Brian Masaba, won the crucial toss.

Sensing the conditions, Masaba made a strategic decision and opted to bowl first, placing Tanzania in the batting spotlight for the East African derby. The battleground was set on a wicket that proved to be deceptive and double-paced, adding an extra layer of challenge to the contest.

The Wanderers witnessed an intense battle of skill and strategy, with both teams eyeing the two coveted spots at stake to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA next year.

Tanzania, sent in to bat by Masaba, faced the formidable bowling attack of Uganda. The ensuing innings saw Abhik Patwa (20) and Sanjay Bom (22) taking on the responsibility of steering the Tanzanian ship. However, the brilliance of Alpesh Ramjani, who claimed 3 crucial wickets for 26 runs, and Riazat Ali Shah, securing 2 wickets for 14 runs, proved to be a turning point in the East African derby.

Undeterred by the challenges posed by the tricky wicket, Uganda's batsmen took their time in the middle to avert any sort thinking that the result could go the other way. Simon Ssesazi's determined unbeaten 31 off 35 balls and Riazat Ali's commanding 47 not out off 27 balls including three monstrous sizes propelled Uganda to a convincing victory. With only 2 wickets down, they secured the win with a substantial 28 balls remaining, marking a triumphant start to their campaign.

Individual skillsets

“We are happy to have done exactly what we promised the fans – victory. However, we didn’t read the wicket well. The last time it was played on, the team batting first got 190 runs and failed to defend. The fans might not have noticed, but it played slow and low. That’s not what we had anticipated. We will continue to see to it that we improve our individual skillsets as a unit,” said captain Masaba in his post-match remarks.

The Man of the Match award rightfully went to Riazat Ali Shah for his stellar performance with both bat and ball. As the cricketing caravan moves forward, Uganda is set to face Namibia in their upcoming clash at Wanderers on Thursday.

"As the finisher of the team, I am happy to have done my job," said Riazat Ali Shah, who was promoted to bat ahead of Robinson Obuya after Uganda lost the wicket of Roger Mukasa (9 off 10) with scores on 31 after 7.5 overs.

The journey to the T20 World Cup continues, and the cricketing world awaits the unfolding drama of each match in this exciting tournament.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA FINAL

Results – Wednesday

Tanzania 99/7 Uganda 105/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets with 28 balls remaining

Kenya 154/2 Rwanda 137/4

Kenya won by 17 runs

Fixtures – Thursday

Kenya vs. Nigeria 10.30am, United

Zimbabwe vs. Tanzania 2.50pm, United

Fixtures – Friday

Nigeria vs. Rwanda 10.30am, Wanderers