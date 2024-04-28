Hippos, Heathens set one foot in semis

Jinja Hippos and Heathens put one foot in the semifinal after thrashing Buffaloes and Walukuba Barbarians in Jinja and Kyadondo on Saturday.

The Jinja side missed their kicker Yassin Wasswa who is out for at least six weeks after picking an injury during training but Elvis Opira ably stepped up to the plate.

Buffaloes had caused an early scare in the Hippos bench after a sumptuous Daniel Kateregga’s drop goal and conversion off Douglas Musoke’s try to put them 10-up inside fifteen minutes.

Hippos retaliated through Emmanuel Odoi, Julius Opio and Jacob Ochen to score three tries, giving them a 17-13 lead into the break.

Bruno Kisule and Brighton Bakasa scored two more tries in the second half as Opira took charge to collect 13 points off his boots to give the Jinja side a 19-point lead from the first leg.

“We wanted it to be more but I think the 19-point advantage gives us a good starting point for the second leg but we have to be more cautious and kill it early,” Edmond Quaresma warned his Hippos troops.

Heathens fullback Joseph Oyet (R) tries to dance around Walukuba's Enock Nawuya.

Heathens carried their good form into the playoffs, thumping Walukuba Barbarians 25-0. The Kyadondo side took a 17-0 advantage in the first half but the Barbarians restricted them to only one try in the second period to set the tone for the second leg in Jinja next weekend.

Defending champions Black Pirates escaped narrowly against Rhinos at Legends, scrapping a tight 10-7 win.

Fredrick Mulindwa kicked in an early penalty and then converted Kieron Erem’s try to give the holders a 10-0 lead at halftime but that was all for their day’s work.

Emma Kwebikanga touched down in the dying minutes as Harvin Mutara dealt with the extras to cut the gap to three points and set the stage for an epic second leg in Bweyogerere.

Kobs also put themselves in a tricky situation after allowing a late comeback from Mongers to cut their advantage to only four points in their 17-13 win in Entebbe.

The return legs will be played next Saturday

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Quarterfinal results – first leg

Hippos 40-21 Buffaloes

Heathens 25-00 Walukuba

Mongers 13-17 Kobs