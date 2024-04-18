Dutch survivors carry Victoria Pearls’ load

Team Uganda’s biggest memory at their ICC Women’s Twenty20 Global World Cup Qualifier in 2018 was a six-wicket play-off semi-final victory over the hosts Netherlands.

The team then under coach Grace Mutyagaba finished sixth out of eight teams, in a quest for the top-two positions to the ICC T20 World Cup that was due in the West Indies.

Since, a lot of water has gone under the bridge. Ironically, the Victoria Pearls have six survivors from that Dutch ship, who will partake at the 2024 Women’s Twenty20 Global World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 - May 7.

That sextet comprises then captain and wicket-keeper Kevin Awino, Consy Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Ritah Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuyi and Stephannie Nampiina.

To complete that cast which read Mutyagaba’s notes, Joyce Mary Apio, Gertrude Candiru, Franklyn Najjumba, Prico Nakitende, Carol Namugenyi, Mary Nalule and Racheal Ntono were all part of that historic group.

Mbabazi is the new captain and she knows that the experience from Dutch towns Amstelveen and Utrecht is pretty vital.

“For me, it means that I have a chance to play in the World Cup which is the ultimate goal,” said Mbabazi.

“I have got one foot in Bangladesh, and now I have the opportunity to put the other foot there. And for Uganda, it’s a chance to make a mark on the global cricket scene again and to inspire a new generation of players,” she added.

Uganda will compete for the top two places in Group A against Scotland, Thailand, Sri Lanka and the USA with semifinal winners advancing to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September.

Uganda’s task is mountainous. Sri Lanka is the tournament’s highest ranked side - seventh globally on the ICC charts. Thailand is 12th while Scotland is 14th and Uganda is 18th.

2024 ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

WARM-UP MATCHES

Apr 21 (2pm): Uganda vs. Vanuatu, Mohan Oval

Apr 23 (2pm): Uganda vs. UAE, Tolerance Oval

TEAM UGANDA’S GROUP A FIXTURES

Apr 25 (Night): Uganda vs. Scotland (Tolerance Oval)

Apr 27 (Day): Uganda vs. USA (ZCS)

Apr 29 (Night): Uganda vs. Thailand (Tolerance)

May 1 (Day): Uganda vs. Sri Lanka (ZCS)

TEAM UGANDA TO ABU DHABI

Full Team: Janet Mbabazi (Captain), Rita Musamali (Vice Captain), Consy Aweko, Kevin Awino, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng, Phionah Khulume, Proscovia Alako, Gloria Obukor, Esther Iloku, Lorna Anyait, Malissa Ariokot, Sarah Walaza