Future Cricket Cranes earn their stripes in India

There are few reminders one needs to know about the abundance of talent Uganda boasts of.

The current crop of the U-19 national boys’ cricket team has only amplified that, needlessly, from their recent successful Tour of India at the Sanjay Farm in Chikhli, South Gurajat. But, it is probably timely in creating an atmosphere of confidence and belief as the country bids to qualify for a second successive appearance at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup set to be in Sri Lanka next year.

Almost perfect

The Future Cricket Cranes were near perfect after winning five out of seven matches at the Mohanlal Desai Cricket Ground owned by the Desai brothers. “We came with a target of achieving mental, physical, technical and tactical abilities from Sanjay Farm which I believe we were a bit lacking from home,” said coach Emmanuel Isaneez.

“The boys have been playing more than 40 overs which was a challenge before. They have been able to get some partnerships so we will try to emphasise them to build on that,” added the man who played at the U19 World Cup in Bangladesh 2004 and Sri Lanka 2006.

Highly rated

Paramveer Cricket Academy CEO Swetal Desai says Isaneez’s boys have earned their stripes ahead of the World Cup Qualifier coming up in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania later in July.

“I rate this team as the best U-19 unit since Uganda started coming here in 2019,” Swetal said, without mincing his words, in a phone chat.

“The talent in this unit is better. There is a group of six players that were here including Derrick Bakunzi and Rogers Olipa but I rate this group highly and the results show,” he said.

Fahad Mutagana and company surrendered only twice during their 10-day stay, losing to the Paramveer Cricket Academy by nine wickets and the BCA U-19 side by 85 runs.

“These boys have shown more energy in the field. The bowling has been good at the top, Christopher Kidega and Peter Ocen bowled some lively pace. The batting of Gerald Olipa is sensational. The boy should be looked after with some other stints in academies.

“Mutagana’s captaincy and the way he handles his game, Kidega’s abilities and the way Yunus Sowobi bats in the middle and the way he bowls. He can become a very complete all-rounder.”

Reserved praise

Olipa was surely impressive, finishing as the best batsman with 169 runs in four innings while Joseph Baguma, who featured at the 2022 edition in West Indies, topped the bowling charts with 17 wickets.

“The performance is quite good. Each day, we are learning something new. Sticking to the wicket, playing all our overs, our batsmen are trying to apply themselves,” stated Mutagana.

Swetal is happy to give more to the teenagers after their crucial assignment against Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia and hosts Tanzania from July 23-29.

“I would love to host the U-19 team at the Sanjay Farm again such that they prepare further with sterner tests and better coaches ahead of the World Cup in Sri Lanka. Their batting can still crack but I am happy with their ability to consolidate efforts even on turning pitches in India,” added Swetal.



FUTURE CRICKET CRANES TOUR OF INDIA

COLLATED RESULTS

Sai CA 90/10 Uganda U-19 92/2

(Uganda U-19 won by 8 wickets)

Uganda U-19 90/10 Paramveer CA 91/1

(Paramveer CA won by 9 wickets)

BCA U-19 260/10 Uganda U-19 175/10

(BCA U-19 won by 85 runs)

Paramveer CA 200/10 Uganda U-19 203/7

(Uganda won by 7 wickets)

Uganda U-19 258/9 Paramveer CA 141/10

(Uganda U-19 won by 117 runs)

Uganda U-19 178/10 Sai CA 54/10

(Uganda U-19 won by 124 runs)

Paramveer CA 128/10 Uganda U-19 129/6

(Uganda U-19 won by 4 wickets)

BEST BATSMEN

Gerald Olipa 169 runs in 4 innings

Fahad Mutagana 94 runs in 5 innings

Brian Asaba 91 runs in 5 innings

BEST BOWLERS

Joseph Baguma

Inns: 4 | Wickets: 14 | Maidens: 5 | Avg: 7.71 | Max Wickets: 6 | Economy: 3.60

Sowobi Yunusu

Inns: 3 | Wickets: 6 | Maidens: 2 | Avg: 8.5 | Max Wickets: 5 | Economy: 3.06

Jaffer Ochaya

Inns: 4 | Wickets: 6 | Maidens: 3 | Avg: 9.17 | Max Wickets: 3 | Economy: 4.34

FUTURE CRICKET CRANES - TEAM TO INDIA

Players: Fahad Mutagana (Captain), Anas Baig, Pius Oloka, Christopher Kidega, Yunusi Sowobi, Ronald Omara, Joseph Baguma, Majid Musa, Conrad Lubwama, Gerald Olipa, Jonathan Nyiiro, Jaffer Ochaya, Peter Ocen, Abdul Aziz Tandia, Ali Balidawa, Brian Asaba