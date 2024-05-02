Buddo disqualified, resilient Masaka still in

Former champions Buddo SS were disqualified from the ongoing USSSA Boys Football Championship in Masaka City for fielding ineligible players.

Buddo SS's win over Speaker Anita Among's Bukedea Comprehensive School on Wednesday evening was challenged. Buddo was accused of fielding ineligible players who exceeded the age limit set by the tournament.

Bukedea successfully petitioned against Buddo SS after discovering discrepancies in the ages of two Buddo players according to the Fufa Connect system and their school records.

Additionally, Bukedea's player James Kaye was challenged by Buddo SS for allegedly having a forged Primary Seven certificate.

Peter Gava's age on the Fufa Connect system differed from his school records and official documents. Yet his Primary Seven student ID number belonged to someone named Eria Bogere in the EMIS system.

The other player, Jimmy Kalema's age in the Fufa Connect system indicated he was 21 years old, exceeding the eligibility criteria.

"We're working to clean up the games," said Fred Katende Malibu, Bukedea's Team Manager, after their successful petition against Buddo.

Buddo's Games Teacher, Hakim Ssebunnya, acknowledged the need for vigilance when entering player information, especially those in the Fufa Connect system in the future.

In a surprising turn of events, Buddo SS also filed a petition against Bukedea for fielding Kaye with a suspected forged Primary Seven pass slip. Bukedea had acquired Kaye from Buddo SS through a transfer.

Bukedea threatened legal action if they were disqualified.

"We earned our qualification. Why would they petition a player they willingly transferred to us? If disqualified, we'll involve the police," Katende added.

Masaka SS captain in action against Andrew Mwesigwa School in the group stages. He's been instrumental in lfiting the morale of his teammates.

Masaka SS march on

Down by two goals at halftime, the home team Masaka SS launched a thrilling comeback in the second half. A flurry of goals saw them tie the game 3-3 against Mukono Kings, forcing a penalty shootout. Masaka held their nerve and emerged victorious from the penalty battle, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

The match began under an eerie atmosphere. Superstitious rituals nearly caused trouble for the referees, and the game kicked off under a dark, rain-soaked sky. Unsurprisingly, both teams started cautiously.

A defensive lapse allowed Ryan Kimbugwe to put Kings on the board before halftime. The pressure continued after the break, with Malik Makumbi's smart long ball leaving the goalkeeper helpless to concede their second goal.

Refusing to give up, Masaka launched an attack, with Ryan Kimbugwe capitalising on a defensive error to pull one back. The game then descended into a frenzy. Masaka SS briefly regained the lead with two quick goals from John Bosco Kirama and substitute Godfrey Nsibirwa. In a desperate attempt to remain in control, Masaka even removed the balls from the field. The crisis subsided just long enough for Ronald Ssemwanga to head home an equaliser from Makumbi's cross, forcing the game to penalties.

Kings took the first penalty and rattled off four successful shots in a row. The tension mounted as Matthias Geno stepped up for Kings' fifth attempt, but his shot struck the upright, dashing their hopes. Up stepped Godfrey Nsibirwa for Masaka, and he calmly slotted home the winning penalty. The home crowd erupted in celebration, their cheers only dampened slightly by the downpour that followed.

Masaka SS team that sealed a spot in the quarters pose for a group photo before kick off

Kitende continue dominance

In other games, defending champions St. Mary's Kitende continued their dominant run, defeating Nakaseke International School 2-0 in an early game.

Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya, the fan favourites, lived up to their billing with a convincing 3-1 victory over Standard High Zzana.

The biggest upset of the tournament so far came from Kisozi Seed SS. They held strong against Kawempe Muslim, forcing a 2-2 draw before edging them out in a dramatic penalty shootout (5-4).

The tournament will end on Sunday with the final games.

USSSA Boys Football

Results

St Mary’s Kitende 2-0 Nakaseke

Kisozi Seed 2-2 Kawempe (Pens. 5-4)

Stahiza 1-3 Kimaanya

Wisdom vs Buddo SS (Walkover)