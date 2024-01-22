Grieving Ramjani finds more comfort in ICC T20I Team of the Year nomination

Still grieving the loss of his father, consolations continue to pour in for Ugandan cricket sensation Alpesh Ramjani in various ways. Just last week, Ramjani's father passed away after a prolonged illness in India.

The highly talented left-hander had initially been scheduled to join the Cricket Cranes for their 12-day camp at the Omtex I Can We Can (ICWC) Cricket Institute in Saphale, Mumbai. However, team management opted to provide him with additional time away from the setup so that he could bid his father a proper farewell with his family.

Before his father's passing, the 29-year-old had been shortlisted as one of the four elite nominees for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Year Award, alongside Indian superstar Suryakumar Yadav, Mark Chapman of New Zealand, and Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza.

"To be mentioned alongside legends is an out-of-this-world feeling. This motivates me to work harder," said Ramjani earlier this month.

World Cup recognition

Now, in recognition of his contribution to Uganda's advancement to their first-ever T20 World Cup scheduled for June 4-30 in the USA and West Indies, Ramjani has received a well-deserved selection from the ICC on the Team of the Year.

"This (nomination) is a perfect consolation. I miss working out and playing with the guys as we continue our preparations for the World Cup. But after all this mourning, I will come back stronger," said Ramjani, who scored 449 runs at a strike rate of 132.44 in 20 innings out of 30 T20I matches and captured 55 wickets—the highest tally across the world in T20Is last year—at an enviable economy of 4.77. This performance marked Uganda's most significant year since earning ICC Associate Member status in 1998.

Yadav (733 runs in 18 matches) captains the side, featuring four Indians, including spinner Ravi Bishnoi, swashbuckling opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (430 runs in 15 matches), and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava and Ireland's Mark Aider complete the bowling lineup, while England’s Phil Salt, Black Cap Chapman, West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran, and Zimbabwean all-rounder Raza are assigned the batting roles.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year

Suryakumar Yadav (captain, India), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Mark Adair (Ireland), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe), Arshdeep Singh (India)

AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Alpesh Ravilal Ramjani

Nickname(s): Alpie

Date of Birth: September 24, 19934

Playing Role: Finisher

Local Club: Aziz Damani

Batting Style: Left Hand Bat

Bowling Style: Left Arm Orthodox

Highest Score: 78 runs vs Mozambique (2022 at ACA T20 Cup in Benoni)

Best Bowling: 4 for 9 vs Rwanda (2023 East Africa Cup in Kigali)

National Team Debut: vs. Botswana (September 15, 2022)

Jersey No: 69

Cricketing Idol: Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India

Dream Destination: Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Favourite Food: Chinese

Cell Phone Type: iPhone 11

Dream Car: Mercedes G wagon

Hobby: adventure and horse riding

Education Background: Bachelor in Commerce

Profession (Apart from Cricket): Coaching

Life Motto: Live a life less ordinary

Advice To Youngsters: Follow your instincts



