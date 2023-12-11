Namibia job for Victoria Pearls

Team Uganda crossed the line to a six-wicket opening victory over Rwanda at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Finals at Entebbe Oval on Sunday but there was more left to be desired.

The manner in which the Victoria Pearls performed in the critical opening six overs with both bat and ball put them at a disadvantage if they are to secure the top two slots at this championship to advance in the road to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup set to be held in Bangladesh next year.

Uganda’s coach Lawrence Ssematimba has been quick to address the need to raise the tempo in the power play phases if his side is to last mile.

The former Cricket Cranes wicket-keeper Ssematimba now hopes the matter is treated with urgency when the Pearls step out to face Namibia in Match Day Two action of Group B on Tuesday.

“We have conversations about improving in the power play because if we want to win in T20 cricket, you must perform in the power play,” Ssematimba said as his team watched Zimbabwe face Botswana.

Against Rwanda, the Pearls field had given away 21 runs in the first three overs yet in the pursuit of 88 runs, Uganda’s openers Kevin Awino, Proscovia Alako (retired hurt) and Janet Mbabazi had only deposited seven runs on board at the same stage.

“I am keen on bringing in a balanced batting line-up but we definitely must improve in that area,” said Ssematimba.

That will be critical against Namibia who defeated Nigeria by nine runs in their opener on Sunday having set 122-2 with reliance on Yasmeen Khan half-ton of 59 runs off 49 balls.

The Pearls face Namibia in a T20 International meeting for the ninth time, with six defeats already suffered. However, Uganda won the last two meetings; both during the Capricorn T20 Quadrangular Series in Namibia’s capital Windhoek back in April.

They included a three-run victory in the final where Uganda defended their set total of 93-5 thanks to Irene ‘Pace Mama’ Alumo’s three-over spell of 2/8.

Alumo however may need to narrow the width of deliveries for a better economy than 0/17 she returned against Rwanda. The same for Evelyn Anyipo who conceded 13 runs in her over.

That’s all despite Namibia’s opener Sune Wittmann whose appearance is in doubt having retired hurt against Nigeria. Ssematimba though will likely name the same team even though opener Alako suffered a broken toe nail on the left foot off a yorker.

The experience of Namibia’s skipper Irene van Zyl and Kayleen Green as well as stump-to-stump execution by Sylvia Shihepo will be key to how well the Pearls bat.

Alako and Stephannie Nampiina, who had a forgettable match against Rwanda with the bat, must come to the party.

2023 ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA FINALS

TUESDAY FIXTURES - GROUP B

9.30am: Nigeria vs. Rwanda

1.50pm: Uganda vs. Namibia

WEDNESDAY FIXTURES - GROUP A

9.30am: Botswana vs. Kenya

1.50pm: Tanzania vs. Zimbabwe

RESULT - GROUP A

Kenya 35/3 (8 overs) Tanzania 42/3 (6.3 overs)

(Tanzania won by 7 wickets via DL)

TOURNAMENT - MATCH DAY 1 RESULTS

GROUP A

Zimbabwe 111/9 Kenya 49/10

(Zimbabwe won by 62 runs)

Botswana 75/10 Tanzania 76/0

(Tanzania won by 10 wickets)

GROUP B

Namibia 122/2 Nigeria 113/7

(Namibia won by 9 runs)

Rwanda 87/5 Uganda 89/4