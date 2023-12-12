Ogwang to draft Ronak, Shah in for Malawi task

The senior national cricket team is yet to fully come to terms with their wobbly display which gifted Rwanda a two-run victory in the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) Twenty20 Cup finals opener in Gauteng, South Africa on Monday.

Cricket Cranes coach Jackson Ogwang was far from impressed and he spoke bordering on charged emotions after the title holders failed to reach a target of 116 runs.

For a side which recently qualified to the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup set to be held in the Americas come June, Ogwang surely wants better.

“We thought that by qualifying for the World Cup, we would become untouchables and ended up disrespecting mother cricket and it has paid us back,” the unimpressed Ogwang said.

“We always have to maintain and play and to standards no matter the opposition. The job is never done in cricket until the last ball. We deserve to lose and maybe, this is a wake-up call.

“But, we have to lose while doing the right things. We did not do anything right today,” he added.

To phase out the complacency, some changes are imminent when they take on Malawi on Day Two action in Group A at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday.

Medium pace bowler Jonathan Ssebanja had an economy of 10.75 in four overs and despite picking two wickets, Ogwang could look to a new option to carry the new ball.

It inevitably means Bilal Hassun will take the new ball.

At wicket-keeper role, Cyrus Kakuru has lately come under fire for lack of figures in the runs’ column. It is possible for Ogwang to add the gloves’ role to Simon Sessazi and likely introduce veteran Frank Nsubuga for another spin option.

Kakuru and Robinson Obuya find themselves in a familiar spot of bother because Ogwang will surely bring in Ronak Patel to bat at two or three, a direct replacement for the former. Shah's inclusion impacts Kenneth Waiswa too.

Malawi will be looking to bank on the all-round services of Sami Sohail, Kansonkho opening batting pair of Donnex and Gift as well as opening medium pace bowlers Blessings Pondani and Daniel Jakiel.

TEAM UGANDA STARTING XI VS. RWANDA: Roger Mukasa, Simon Sessazi, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Alphesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Bilal Hassun, Jonathan Ssebanja, Henry Ssenyondo

12th Man: Frank Nsubuga, Unused Players: Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah

ACA AFRICA MEN’S T20 CUP FINALS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

GROUP A: Rwanda 115/10 Uganda 113/10

(Rwanda won by 2 runs)

GROUP B: Botswana 153/6 Ghana 115/10

(Botswana won by 38 runs)

RESULT

GROUP B: Sierra Leone 80/10 Kenya 81/2

(Kenya won by 8 wickets)

WEDNESDAY FIXTURES

GROUP B

10am: Ghana vs. Kenya

GROUP A

2.30pm: Malawi vs. Uganda

THURSDAY FIXTURES - GROUP A

10am: Malawi vs. Mozambique

FRIDAY FIXTURES

GROUP B

10am: Botswana vs. Sierra Leone

GROUP A