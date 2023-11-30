Uganda qualify for Cricket World Cup for first time

Zimbabwe have been knocked out of contention, while Uganda joined Namibia in qualifying for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup after they beat Rwanda in the last round of matches in the Africa leg of the qualifiers. While Zimbabwe look on course to win their final fixture against Nigeria, it was all over for them once Uganda beat Rwanda.

After asking Rwanda to bat and dismissing them for 65 in 18.5 overs, Uganda reached their target in 8.1 overs. It's a historic occasion for Uganda, who have now qualified for a senior World Cup - either format - for the first time.

The result meant Zimbabwe's poor run in World Cup qualifiers continued: they had failed to make the cut for the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups, after not finishing in the top two in qualifying tournaments held at home. That aside, they couldn't take part in the 2021 T20 World Cup, because Zimbabwe Cricket had been suspended at the time by the ICC for government interference in its cricket administration, and while they did get out of the first round at the 2022 T20 World Cup, they finished last with one win in five games in the second round, which also prevented them from qualifying directly for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, to be played in June in the West Indies and the USA. By not qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Zimbabwe also lost the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Zimbabwe's campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup qualifiers started with what head coach Dave Houghton called an "embarrassingly bad" performance against Namibia, where they lost by seven wickets. To finish in the top two, assuming Namibia won all their games, Zimbabwe had to beat all their other opponents but lost their third game - after beating Tanzania - to Uganda by five wickets. That meant their qualification wasn't in their hands anymore and Uganda's victory against Rwanda sealed their fate.