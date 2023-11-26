Uganda stun Zimbabwe to keep American dream alive

WINDHOEK. In the wildest dreams of any athlete worldwide, there lies a vision: to stun a powerhouse in one's career. Uganda's senior men's national cricket team, The Cricket Cranes, etched their own history in Windhoek, Namibia. They played against and clinically toppled a Test-playing side, Zimbabwe, for the first time on Sunday.

Following a victory against Tanzania (by 8 wickets) and a loss to Namibia (by 6 wickets), the Cricket Cranes outlasted African powerhouse Zimbabwe by 5 wickets, setting ablaze the tournament and putting one foot in the Airbus to America and the West Indies for the 2024 World Cup.

Win for many

Euphoria erupted on the terraces of Trustco United Cricket Ground, not only among Ugandan fans but also among their fellow Associates, Nigeria and Tanzania, who were preparing for an afternoon duel. They watched their 'fellow underdog' triumph, yet the celebrations were relatively muted in the Uganda dugout, marked by just a couple of high fives and warm embraces.

The victory will truly only sink in if Brian Masaba can inspire his brigade to three successive victories against West Africans Nigeria and the two East African brothers; Kenya and Rwanda, on the subsequent days.

“We find ourselves in a place where we only dreamed of,” said Captain Brian Masaba after his counterpart Sikandar Raza darted his first delivery in the 20th over down the leg side for four byes, giving Uganda victory with five balls remaining. “This is obviously a historic win. We had never beaten a Test nation, and for us to achieve it now keeps our dream of going to the World Cup alive. We knew we had to beat either Namibia or Zimbabwe to keep our hopes afloat. We have worked hard for this, and credit to the guys for the effort they have put in. We have three finals (against Nigeria, Kenya, and Rwanda) to go, and now we must finish the job.”

It was a perfect Sunday. Masaba won the toss and asked Raza’s star-studded squad to bat. Uganda made inroads into their lineup, restricting them to 87 for 5 in 15 overs. The Chevrons did well to score at an impressive 10 runs per over in the last five overs, setting a target of 136 for 7.

Clinical throughout

Raza stood out with a 39-ball 48, punishing Bilal Hassun’s final over for 18. However, Dinesh Nakrani (3 for 14), Henry Ssenyondo (2 for 25), and captain fantastic Masaba (0 for 9 in 3 overs) ensured Uganda went into the break on the front foot.

The chase from Coach Jackson Ogwang’s men was calculated from the beginning, even after losing opener Simon Ssesazi in an atrocious runout.

Ronak Patel (8) didn’t contribute much, but former captain Roger Mukasa (23 off 33) played the innings of his career, rotating the strike well and playing out the tough spells. Alpesh Ramjani, with 40 runs off 26 balls, and Man of the Match Riazat Ali Shah, with 42 from 28 balls, carried Uganda close to the finish line. Dinesh Nakrani (14*) and Kenneth Waiswa (1*) put the icing on the victory cake as the East Africans toasted to an extraordinary triumph.

The reward for Uganda will be a date with Steve Tikolo’s Nigerians at the same oval on Monday.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA FINAL

Result

Zimbabwe 136/7 Uganda 138/5

Uganda won by 5 wickets (with 5 balls to spare)

Fixtures – Monday

Zimbabwe vs. Uganda 10.30am, United

Tanzania vs. Nigeria 3.30pm, United