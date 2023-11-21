World Cup dream chase starts

The Uganda senior men’s national cricket team undeniably stands as the flagship brand for the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

Despite their remarkable achievements, reigning as champions in this International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Final, holding the title of undisputed East African champions, and securing the official Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Cup in Benoni, South Africa last year, the senior Cricket Cranes find themselves in the shadows of their junior counterparts.

The national U-19 cricket cranes, often referred to as the Baby Cricket Cranes, boast a status that evokes envy from Associate Cricket Nations far and wide. Having graced the premier cricketing showpiece, the World Cup, three times, they have outshone their senior counterparts – the Cricket Cranes, who, figuratively speaking, aren't fit enough to tie their shoelaces.

Yet, on Wednesday, Captain Brian Masaba and his brigade have the opportunity to etch a piece of history into the annals of Ugandan cricket. Two slots are up for grabs for the African continent to secure a berth at next year’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Uganda is among the seven countries vying for the chance to grace the grandeur of international stages.

No easy games

Coach Jackson Ogwang’s men must approach each game with a sense of finality, not just because of the round-robin format but due to the absence of any team to be undermined or taken for granted. “We have worked hard enough to believe that we will be one of the competitors in this tournament,” emphasized Captain Masaba after his team’s practice session at the Wanderers Sports Ground yesterday.

Uganda commences their campaign against Tanzania at the same venue, the magnificent Wanderers Sports Ground, a venue laden with historical significance. Although it has witnessed many battles in the past, none will hold as much importance and relevance to their ambitions as this particular encounter in the modern-day cut-throat world of cricket.

Tanzania's captain, Abhik Ramesh Patwa, experienced a heart-wrenching defeat against Uganda in the ACA T20 Africa Cup in South Africa last year. The Pearl of Africa boys, on the brink of defeat as Tanzania set a formidable target of 174, rallied in the last three overs, scoring 50 runs, to send their fans into a frenzy. Despite Uganda's recent triumphs over Tanzania in the East African Cup, there remains a larger score to settle.

Psychological edge

“Uganda has had things going their way. No doubt they’re a good team, but we fancy our chances against them, and they know we can topple them any day. It is going to be a big opening fixture for both teams that will set the tone for the rest of the tournament,” remarked Patwa, underlining the significance of the impending clash.

With the legendary Namibian cricketer Craig Williams in Uganda's dugout, a psychological edge is apparent, yet victory is not guaranteed. The same holds true for Kenya, clashing with Rwanda, and the pre-tournament favorites, hosts Namibia, exchanging pleasantries with Zimbabwe. In the unpredictable realm of cricket, where fortunes can swiftly change, Uganda braces for a compelling opening fixture, cognizant that triumph today lays the foundation for success in the remainder of the tournament.

Probable XI: Brian Masaba (C), Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Roger Mukasa, Bilal Hassun, Cyrus Kakuru, Alpesh Ramjani 12th man: Robinson Obuya

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP - AFRICA QUALIFIERS

Fixtures – Wednesday

10.30am: Kenya vs. Rwanda, United CC

10.30am: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Wanderers SG