Crisp iron game helps Kinsella to Entebbe win

Sean Kinsella feels he just got his irons going right before he was announced as the overall winner of the April leg of the MTN Monthly Tee at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

Playing off handicap 16, Kinsella emerged as the best player from a field of over 100 players when he returned a score of 64 nett at the par-71 course.

“A new improved swing - particularly a slower backswing,” Kinsella explained the key bits to his victory. He also appreciated his approach shots.

“My irons, just hitting them so straight,” said the lecturer at the African Bible University who hails from England.

Whereas he suffered two double-bogeys on par-5 Holes No.1 and No.7, Kinsella struck two crucial birdies towards the finish on Holes par-4 Hole No.13 and par-3 Hole No.16.

During his slow and steady round, Kinsella, who has been a member of Entebbe Club since 2020, also had seven pars which inevitably gave him a significant advantage.

ENTEBBE MTN MONTHLY TEE WINNERS

Overall Winner: Sean Kinsella 64 nett

Seniors 55+ Winner: John Muchiri 72 nett c/b

Guest Winner: Dean Kateeba 67 nett

Nearest to the pin: Andrew Baguma

GROUP WINNERS

LADIES

A: Rita Apell 72 nett

B: Peace Hellen 72 nett

MEN

A: Paul Habyarimana 65 nett

B: David Batanda 67 nett