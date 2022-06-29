Entebbe delights in Helmet Cup victory

Kilembe Mines Golf Club is hoping to keep benefitting from their relationship with Entebbe Golf Club despite losing the Hima Cement Helmet Cup.

Kilembe Mines’ captain Ronald Bwambale conceded the five-stroke defeat to his opponents at the par-71 lakeside course in Entebbe last Saturday.

After the first round where hosts Kilembe won by 119 strokes on April 9 in Kasese, Entebbe revenged to return an aggregate best score of 994 nett against Kilembe’s 1118 nett thereby winning the title.

Whereas they lost, Bwambale celebrated the opportunity. “There is a strong relationship between Entebbe and Kilembe which dates back to 200 years combined between the two clubs and it’s always been a way of golfers from different parts of the country bonding together,” he stated.

“It’s an opportunity for young golfers to showcase themselves at the best courses they can play.

“Some young golfers have been taken on by Entebbe and even proceeded to play golf in the USA. And we hope that tradition continues,” he added.

A field of 156 players comprising 22 from Kilembe graced the Helmet Cup’s second leg whose theme was pegged to ‘Safety’ in partnership with the sponsors Hima Cement.

“Today was our day for revenge,” remarked Entebbe’ captain Jacob Byamukama whose team’s best players were Milton Edimu with 63 nett and Peter Kawumi with 64 nett.

Kilembe’s best players were Sharon Musimenta with a score of 66 nett while Luke Nyakarahuka returned 69 nett.

HELMET CUP

ENTEBBE LEG RESULT

Kilembe: 1118 nett

Entebbe: 994 nett

FIRST LEG RESULTS (KILEMBE)

Kilembe: 1108 nett

Entebbe: 1227 nett

TOURNAMENT TOTALS

Entebbe: 2221 nett, Kilembe: 2226 nett

Entebbe won by 5 strokes

ENTEBBE LEG - BEST PLAYERS

TEAM ENTEBBE

1 Milton Edimu 63 nett

2 Peter Kawumi 64

3 Susan Knight 64

4 Moses Ssebugwawo 65

5 Steven Kitamirike 65

TEAM KILEMBE

1 Sharon Musimenta 66 nett

2 Luke Nyakarahuka 69

3 Lillian Koowe 71

4 Gavin Bwambale 71