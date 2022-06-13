Ndase and Akatuhurira humble the Kagombes







Tournament debutants Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira will play the final of the Entebbe Singleton Match-play Golf Challenge next month.

The men who are less than 18 months old in the game humbled experienced and hyped pairing of the Kagombes – husband Charles and wife Edrae – 7/6 (7-up with six holes to spare) in the semi-final encounter at the par-71 course on Saturday.

“When you put in effort, you expect a good result,” medical doctor Ndase said.

The business ended at the short par-3 Hole No.12.

After eliminating some tough opponents in the previous rounds, the Kagombes had been charged but their light dimmed out in a humbling manner. The couple from Mbarara Sports Club did not win any hole.

“We came ready for battle,” Dr Ndase said.

Ndase, who plays off handicap 14, and tax consultant Akatuhurira only began golf two months apart at the start of 2021 and it partly explains why they paired up for the Challenge.

“One time we went to play the Kakira Open and I loved the way he was playing. The understanding that we were both relatively new to the sport and didn’t have historical baggage put us together,” Ndase said.

Against the Kagombes, they led 4-up after the par-5 Hole No.4 and were 6-up at halfway stage. After par-5 Hole No.11, they were 7-up and business wrapped up shortly after.

“The strategy was to get the opponent off-balance in the first few holes and that’s what we did,” handicap 25 player Akatuhurira noted.

Canopy sudden-death

They will face Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore in the final on July 9 after the latter pair eliminated Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan 1-up following a sudden-death play-off.

“We expected to reach the final because for us, we play a game to have fun,” remarked Tumwine, a businessman.

“When we take good shots, we cheer up each other. We don’t up ourselves under any pressure but there was pressure today.”

Tumwine and High Court registrar Borore led 2-up after Hole No.2 but Cable and O’Sullivan won par-4 Hole No.5, par-3 Hole No.8 and No.9 to go 1-up.

This time, Tumwine and Borore won par-5 No.11 to level and did the same later at par-5 No.18 to force a play-off. After tying on the first two play-off holes, they were relieved when O’Sullivan’s tee-shot got stuck in the pines’ canopy on Hole No.9

“O’Sullivan was so good,” acknowledged Tumwine, a member of Namulonge and Mbarara clubs.

Ebb Singleton Challenge

SEASON VI - SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

bt. C. Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe 7/6