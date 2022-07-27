Kabaka Coronation Cup: DHL victors, Maraka feat

Kitante was a sacred place of royalty as golfers mixed and mingled with Buganda Kingdom Princess Dina Kigga Mukarukidi for the entire days as the fraternity teed off the 29th Kabaka Coronation Anniversary celebrations with a revamped golf tournament at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on July 23.

But from the field of no less than 160 golfers that took to the lush Kitante fairways and greens, it was Brenda Maraka who basked in glory most and earned royalty coverage on the day after she joined an elite class of golfers.

Using a 6-iron to hit a Titleist Pro. V ball and playing alongside the evergreen Jeninah Nasimolo and Josephine Babirye, Maraka sunk a hole-in-one on No.4 to join that elusive and elite class of golfers that have notched that rare feat.

The handicap 22 lady golfer was also the best lady golfer on the day with 40 stableford full-handicap points.

Class of elites

“My Kameeza money (home upkeep) is in trouble,” Maraka exclaimed after ululations from the caddies at the flag celebrated and notified her of the hole-in-one feat. Hole-in-one achievers are bound to buy a round of drinks for patrons.

“Nasimolo teed off first and her ball slightly went over which drew a reaction from the caddies. Mine was well struck and it went in. I was shaking after I noticed what I had done. But I am now confident that my game is on the up,” added Maraka as she received her hamper and trophy from the Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko Peter Mayende Mugumbule on a day that was a showcase of the Buganda Culture with several traditional dance routines.

The winning team; DHL 2 that comprised of Kaka Matama, Maureen Nasimolo, David Ssekitoleko and Peter Mayende garnered 114 points, six more than second-placed Soliton Telmec and received their prizes from Princess Kigga.

Super grateful

“I want to thank the management of Uganda Golf Club, Buganda Golfers Association, companies and golfers who took part. This is one of the events that are building up to the Coronation Anniversary that will happen on July 31 in Lubiri,” noted Princess Kigga.

Simon Ocen was the overall winner of the men’s category with a whooping 47 points at the event where the funds raised will go to the fight of the HIV/AIDS scourge as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is the goodwill ambassador of UNAIDS on the African continent.