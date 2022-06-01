May Mug displays thrust Magala, lady Li Xi into Order of Merit Top Five

A quick look at the newly released Race To Mug of Mugs Grande Finale in December shows that Uganda Golf Club (UGC) members have slowly warmed up to the revamped competition at the Kitante-based club.

The allure that comes with competing for honours at the Quarterly-dos and Mug of Mugs has however seen the numbers grow with each passing event.

The victors at last weekend’s event – Stanbic May Mug - Fred Magala and Lin Li Xi can now even celebrate their ‘little triumphs’ a little more after they learn that those shifts thrust them into the top five on the Order of Merit Leaderboard.

After three Mugs, Magala’s debut in the oldest competition at the club saw him rise to joint second with 10 points, alongside Yong Kim, after he carded 67 nett. Derrick Muhumuza who played in the February and April mugs still bosses the leaderboard with 12 points but will rue having missed the May meet.

Allure of Top Five

Men’s Group B player Ashish Arora missed out on the overall prize for the month by one stroke but will be happy his round of 68 nett got him into the top five after he registered nine points.

While the men haven’t taken to the year-long tourney like fish to water, the women are already in a buzz. Harriet Kitaka is the most consistent and deservedly the pace setter after playing in all three mugs. The former national amateur team star picked seven points in February, nine in April and three in April for a tally of 19 points and justifiably remains the hunted.