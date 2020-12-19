Nahabwe and Adoch wary of Nambalirwa

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Ladies have held their hands up to be recognised in a rather male-dominated Singleton Matchplay Golf Championship at the par-71 course in Entebbe.

And this year, there is still be a lady in contention for the overall prize: tickets courtesy of RwandAir to the 2021 Dubai Desert Classic.

Diana Nambalirwa together with Anthony Ndegwa will face off against Innocent Nahabwe and Luwum Adoch in the Season IV finale, which tees-off at lunchtime today.

Nambalirwa is only the third lady to reach this knockout event final after Sheila Kesiime and Peace Kabasweka won the 2018 final.

It is a statistic that left Nambalirwa surprised.

“I didn’t know,” she told this paper.

Nambalirwa began golf in March, 2018 and being an artisan, she has accumulated much knowledge around the game in a short period.

It is this that worries her opponents Nahabwe and Adoch, who defeated Oscar Semawere and Marvin Kagoro 2-up on the 17th green in the semifinal.

“We expect a tight game,” said Nahabwe, a renowned media proprietor. “Nambalirwa being an artisan, she comes to golf every day and for us, we wake up to chase the business everyday.”

Finalist. Dr Nahabwe. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO.



“That is not easy to balance in playing the game. We know they have not made it here by sheer luck. We will come ready to do our best,” added the handicap 23 player.

“I am aware our opponents are not easy but we shall try our best,” noted Adoch.

Handicap 15 player Nambalirwa just hopes they can’t contend with the pressure on the course.

“It has been God who helped us reach the finals because when he says yes no one can say no.”

“Still I expect that God will enable us win the final match,” she added.

Final today

Anthony Ndegwa & Diana Nambalirwa

vs. Luwum Adoch & Innocent Nahabwe

3rd place playoff

Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro vs.

Rogers Byaruhanga & Ernest Rukundo

Cast of past winners

2019:

Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

2018:

Sheila Kesiime & Peace Kabasweka

2017:

Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri

Road to the finals

Nahabwe & Adoch

Semi-final

Beat Oscar Semawere &

Marvin Kagoro 2-up

Quarter-final

Beat Dejan Stepanovic &

Matthias Kalule 4/2

Last 16

Beat Herbert Mwetemba &

Ali Jjuuko 10/8

Ndegwa & Nambalirwa

Semifinal

Beat Rogers Byaruhanga &

Ernest Rukundo 8/7

Quarter-final

Jerry Owachi & Harry Hakiza

3/1

Last 16

Charles Hamya & Joseph Bogera 2/1

