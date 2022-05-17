Namakula revels in first pro win

Flavia Namakula could have given up. She actually had a bigger chance to switch back to amateur golf after turning professional more than five years ago.

After all, women’s pro golf isn’t as resounding in this part of the world. But, she’s since been joined by Irene Nakalembe in the paid ranks.

And Namakula’s patience is beginning to pay off even more. On Saturday, she won her first tournament as a lady pro when she floored an eight-woman field to win the 22nd Ivory Coast Golf Open.

The five-time Uganda Amateur Ladies Open champion held onto her lead to win the championship with an aggregate score of 299 after four days at the par-72 President’s Club in Yamoussoukro.

“It was good but very hot,” Namakula said via phone after being crowned at the weekend. “It’s a tough course and requires a lot of thinking. I played hole by hole and I was calm.”