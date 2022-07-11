Ndase, Akatuhurira power to Singleton Challenge title

Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira are over the moon. The dynamic duo can now not regret their decision to play golf at the start of 2021.

And that’s simply because the feeling of winning Season VI of the Entebbe Singleton Challenge title has not sunk in properly.

The pairing was the centre of attraction at the tournament’s closing ceremony dubbed ‘Night of the Oscars’ after they had beaten Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore 2/1 (2-up with a hole to spare) in the match-play final at the par-71 course.

“It’s been a long journey but a beautiful one with my partner,” said Ndase after they danced to Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” on the way to picking their trophies and dummy air ticket by RwandAir to the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

Medical doctor Ndase was the last standing member of Entebbe left in quest for the coveted trip to UAE. And he was quick to credit his wife and the social group called ‘Challengers’ led by Daniel Kahindi, Ronald Asekeny and Moses Ssebugwawo, among others, for the tips to the championship.

“We appreciate you guys,” Ndase pointed at the front table on the extreme left. “As I was approaching the final, I was struggling with my chipping and putting. Martin Ochaya and David Kamulindwa were helpful but for two just minutes, Patrick Mugisha changed my putting.”

Tax consultant Akatuhurira and Ndase had something special.

“It was very rare to find us both melting at the same time on the same hole,” Ndase added. “I want to really thank the Almighty God who has made this possible,” Akatuhurira noted before the audience partied late into the night.

Previously, they ejected opponents by the 15th hole. However, Tumwine and Borore were tough nuts to crack.

The two pairings shared four holes and were all square at halfway stage after par-4 Hole No.9. Tumwine and Borore took Hole par-3 No.10 to go 1-up again but Ndase and Aka charged, winning the next three Holes par-5 No.11, par-3 No.12 and par-3 No.13 to go 2-up.

Whereas Tumwine and Borore won the long Hole par-5 No.15, Ndase and Akatuhurira had squared Holes par-4 No.14 and par-3 No.16 before winning it at the treacherous par-4 Hole No.17 to bask in glory.

“We never expected to be in the final. Going this far is a good result. I don’t regret losing the final,” Tumwine said.

“We were not consistent on the back nine and our tee shots were not the best,” Borore explained the result.

Ahead of them, the Kagombes Charles and Edrae also toasted to third place after beating Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan 1-up on the 18th green.

The couple from Mbarara were later announced as the Team of the season during the prize giving ceremony that also recognized previous tournament architect Annet Nakiyaga with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

