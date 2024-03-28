New UGC Captain Rukundo has grand ideas for Kitante

One month before last Saturday, there was an air of toxicity around Uganda Golf Club. The election between the two Pauls, Nuwagaba and Rukundo, was threatening to burn bridges and a lot of nasty words were spoken.

The nasty words weren’t necessarily between the two candidates, who had served amicably under Emmanuel Wamala’s leadership, but they were being hurled by the radical supporters in opposing camps.

When the election happened, it was a no-contest. Rukundo, who was the competitions and publicity secretary in the old management committee, carried the day after polling 177 votes against Nuwagaba’s 66.

Rukundo’s mobilization brilliance was evidenced in the huge numbers from the Indian and Chinese community who turned up and stayed all through the evening to wait for the vote. Previously they have not been known to sit through the AGMs to listen to the management committee reports.

But the stakes were high this time round, and Rukundo knew it. It helped his cause that he was deemed to be the more sociable of the two candidates, and he worked harder in combing the entire electorate to seek the vote to replace Wamala.

Nuwagaba, the outgoing vice-captain, had a solid manifesto and a stronger CV. In fact his candidature would have prevailed in any other election. His undoing on the day was that he stood against an opponent who hit the ground earlier, and charmed his voters.

But the vote is now history and the hard work starts for Rukundo. As with most elections, there are tons of promises that are usually made in the heat of the moment to win the mandate. The challenge is in execution, implementation and fulfillment of these promises.

Rukundo (2nd L) is joined by other golfers

“I will not deliver my promises on my own, I will need the support of all those who have entrusted me with this responsibility and even those who supported my rival,” Rukundo told Daily Monitor last Saturday.

“What is very important to note is that elections have ended and the winner is not Rukundo, but Uganda Golf Club because we are all one family and long may that continue.”

Joining Rukundo in the new management team are Jerry Owachi who is the new vice-captain, Emmanuel Wamimbi as new Honorary Secretary and treasurer Walter Tukahirwa. The new team is a young, vibrant group who are keen on leaving a mark at the 116-year-old club.

Among the things Rukundo has committed to transforming are tee-boxes, the problematic drainage system and a dedicated youth programme to widen and grow the game of golf among children at the club.

Rukundo also intends to make changes at the club house to give it a 21st century feel to accommodate the ever-changing needs and demands of golfers on the famed 19th hole.

Meanwhile two trustees Mr Sam Okello Ocero and Dr Sam Zaramba are due to step down within the next one month. The ones who will be left on the Board are Charles Kareeba, Hon Jim Muhwezi and Esther Okullo.

Elections will be held to replace the Ocero and Dr Zaramba and as of now, the front runners are former captain Jackson Karyarugookwe and Counsel Patrick Kituuma-Magala. Nazim Thurani has also expressed interest to stand.

New UGC team

Captain

Paul Charles Rukundo

Vice-Captain

Jerry Owachi

Hon. Secretary

Emmanuel Wamimbi

Treasurer