Bucharest calling for Ugandan star riders

One of the bikers flying during the MX championship round in Fort Portal. PHOTO/COURTSEY 

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

The quartet were selected after impressive performances at the fourth round of the Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship held at Kyakaigo Sports Arena in Fort Portal, Kabarole District. 

Four Ugandan motocross youngsters will represent the country at the 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Bucharest, Romania this July. 

The Katende brothers of Joel and Jonathan, Isaiah Larry Ssekamwa and Malcolm Gift Ssebuguzi will compete in the 65cc and 85cc categories in the Romanian capital.

Coasting to victory 

The quartet were selected after impressive performances at the fourth round of the Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship held at Kyakaigo Sports Arena in Fort Portal, Kabarole District on Sunday. 

Ssebuguzi, who has now won all the first four rounds of the national championship, coasted to victory in all of his three 85cc heats at the weekend for 60 points on the day and 240 overall. 

The Katende brothers continued imposing themselves in 65cc, Miguel beating his little one, Jonathan, and the field for a 1-2 family finish. 

Ssekamwa finish third to beat Ramadhan Mubiru to the final slot to Bucharest by 11 points. 

In MX 1, Fatuh Kiggundu continued his charge at the top by winning all his three heats at Kyakaigo to move to 163 points overall. 

He is followed by Isma Mukiibi at 141 and Ashim Serwadda at 101.

The top four have at least each missed a round this year, with superstar Maxime Van Pee riding and winning only the second round.     

Kyakaigo & Fort Portal's first 

Sunday's championship was the first national motocross event to be hosted at Kyakaigo after the arena opened about two years ago. 

It has hosted mixed events including motor rally and motocross, with the most recent activity - prior Sunday - happening over Easter this year, but never a national motocross championship.

"I have to say it was an extremely successful event, with lots of people coming and enjoying," Eddie Ssekamwa, the proprietor of Kyakaigo Sports Arena, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"Of course the first feeling is that of relief. When you host such an event, all you want is for it to happen and pass without any serious incidents.

"And I'm relieved that we did our best safety wise and our very first national championship at Kyakaigo has passed without any serious incident. It's definitely the first of many more to come."

Elsewhere, motocross authorities are expected to soon announce the national team to represent Uganda at the FIM Africa Championship in South Africa due August in Cape Town, South Africa.  

2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Romania

Ugandan team to Bucharest 

MX 65

Jonathan Katende 

Isaiah Larry Ssekamwa 

Miguel Joel Katende 

MX 85

Malcolm Gift Ssebuguzi

2023 Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship standings after the 4th round

MX 50 Junior

Name                       R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Hellena Birungi Ainomugisha  60   60      57     60      237

Janani Makumbi                      30   45      39     45      159 

Mark Hansel Kugonza             47   51      43     _        141 

Alba Muwanguzi                      33   11      35     39      118 

MX 50 Junior (ladies)

Name                       R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Hellena Birungi Ainomugisha  60    60     57     60      237

Janani Makumbi                      49    51     45     45      190 

Arriella Katende                       32    45     39     39      155 

Athina Faith Mbabazi               _      _       54     51      105 

MX 50 (ladies)

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Jamairah Makumbi       60     60      60     60     240

Faith Deedan Angel      49     47      51     43    190 

Abigail Katende             47    49      15      51    162 

Abigail Muwanguzi        36     33      43     39    151

MX 50

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Jude Kyle Musedde     55      60     60     54      229

Jamairah Makumbi      49      51     51     57      208 

Noel Sekamwa            52      15     41     41      149 

Faith Deedan Angel     36      38    38     25       137

MX 65 (ladies)

Name                    R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Rahmah Nakachwa Kimera  40      60     60     60      220

MX 65

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Jonathan Katende        49     57     45      49      200

Miguel Katende            60      _      60      60      180

Ramadhan Mubiru        37     43    47      34      161 

Larry Ssekwamwa        39     47    23      45      154 

MX 85 lites

Name                  R1    R2     R3    R4     Overall

Malcolm Gift Ssebuguzi     60     60     60     60      240

Jerome Mubiru                   51     51     47     41     190 

Ron Young                         43     45     49     41     178

Dan Mitima                         31     39     26     49     145 

MX 85 (lites) ladies

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Agness Nakanwagi     57     40      60     60      217

Sasha Nagadya           54     0        _       17      71 

MX 125

Name                  R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Apollo Milton Obote Akaki  54         52     60     54      220

Waleed Omar                     57         54     17     55      183 

Jeremiah Mawanda            39         35     47     47      168 

Mubarak Ssenoga Mayanja 7         38      30      _       75

MX 125 (ladies)

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Asia Kasirye                 _       _        40     40      80

MX 2

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Wazir Ali Omar             60     47      60      _        167

Jordan Mukiibi              _       _        34     60        94  

Fortune Ssentamu        _      60       _       _          60 

Junior Mahad              34      _        15      _          49 

MX 1

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Fatuh Kiggundu        43     _    60     60     163

Isma Mukiibi        41     _    51     49     141 

Ashim Serwadda        54     _    _    47     101

Maxime Van Pee        _    60    _    _    60 

VMX Veterans 

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

George Sserugunda    43     45     45     45     178

Ashi Young            43    51     _    39    133

Andrew Marinelli        49     39     _    33     121 

Christian Milletti        60     60     _    _    120

VMX Veterans (ladies)

Name                R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

Rose Deedan Turinawe     60     0    _    _    60

VMX Masters

Name            R1    R2    R3    R4    Overall

James Michael Akena    60     60     60     _    180

