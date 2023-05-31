Bucharest calling for Ugandan star riders

Four Ugandan motocross youngsters will represent the country at the 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Bucharest, Romania this July.

The Katende brothers of Joel and Jonathan, Isaiah Larry Ssekamwa and Malcolm Gift Ssebuguzi will compete in the 65cc and 85cc categories in the Romanian capital.

Coasting to victory

The quartet were selected after impressive performances at the fourth round of the Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship held at Kyakaigo Sports Arena in Fort Portal, Kabarole District on Sunday.

Ssebuguzi, who has now won all the first four rounds of the national championship, coasted to victory in all of his three 85cc heats at the weekend for 60 points on the day and 240 overall.

The Katende brothers continued imposing themselves in 65cc, Miguel beating his little one, Jonathan, and the field for a 1-2 family finish.

Ssekamwa finish third to beat Ramadhan Mubiru to the final slot to Bucharest by 11 points.

In MX 1, Fatuh Kiggundu continued his charge at the top by winning all his three heats at Kyakaigo to move to 163 points overall.

He is followed by Isma Mukiibi at 141 and Ashim Serwadda at 101.

The top four have at least each missed a round this year, with superstar Maxime Van Pee riding and winning only the second round.

Kyakaigo & Fort Portal's first

Sunday's championship was the first national motocross event to be hosted at Kyakaigo after the arena opened about two years ago.

It has hosted mixed events including motor rally and motocross, with the most recent activity - prior Sunday - happening over Easter this year, but never a national motocross championship.

"I have to say it was an extremely successful event, with lots of people coming and enjoying," Eddie Ssekamwa, the proprietor of Kyakaigo Sports Arena, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"Of course the first feeling is that of relief. When you host such an event, all you want is for it to happen and pass without any serious incidents.

"And I'm relieved that we did our best safety wise and our very first national championship at Kyakaigo has passed without any serious incident. It's definitely the first of many more to come."

Elsewhere, motocross authorities are expected to soon announce the national team to represent Uganda at the FIM Africa Championship in South Africa due August in Cape Town, South Africa.

2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Romania

Ugandan team to Bucharest

MX 65

Jonathan Katende

Isaiah Larry Ssekamwa

Miguel Joel Katende

MX 85

Malcolm Gift Ssebuguzi

2023 Mountain Dew National Motocross Championship standings after the 4th round

MX 50 Junior

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Hellena Birungi Ainomugisha 60 60 57 60 237

Janani Makumbi 30 45 39 45 159

Mark Hansel Kugonza 47 51 43 _ 141

Alba Muwanguzi 33 11 35 39 118

MX 50 Junior (ladies)

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Hellena Birungi Ainomugisha 60 60 57 60 237

Janani Makumbi 49 51 45 45 190

Arriella Katende 32 45 39 39 155

Athina Faith Mbabazi _ _ 54 51 105

MX 50 (ladies)

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Jamairah Makumbi 60 60 60 60 240

Faith Deedan Angel 49 47 51 43 190

Abigail Katende 47 49 15 51 162

Abigail Muwanguzi 36 33 43 39 151

MX 50

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Jude Kyle Musedde 55 60 60 54 229

Jamairah Makumbi 49 51 51 57 208

Noel Sekamwa 52 15 41 41 149

Faith Deedan Angel 36 38 38 25 137

MX 65 (ladies)

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Rahmah Nakachwa Kimera 40 60 60 60 220

MX 65

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Jonathan Katende 49 57 45 49 200

Miguel Katende 60 _ 60 60 180

Ramadhan Mubiru 37 43 47 34 161

Larry Ssekwamwa 39 47 23 45 154

MX 85 lites

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Malcolm Gift Ssebuguzi 60 60 60 60 240

Jerome Mubiru 51 51 47 41 190

Ron Young 43 45 49 41 178

Dan Mitima 31 39 26 49 145

MX 85 (lites) ladies

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Agness Nakanwagi 57 40 60 60 217

Sasha Nagadya 54 0 _ 17 71

MX 125

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Apollo Milton Obote Akaki 54 52 60 54 220

Waleed Omar 57 54 17 55 183

Jeremiah Mawanda 39 35 47 47 168

Mubarak Ssenoga Mayanja 7 38 30 _ 75

MX 125 (ladies)

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Asia Kasirye _ _ 40 40 80

MX 2

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Wazir Ali Omar 60 47 60 _ 167

Jordan Mukiibi _ _ 34 60 94

Fortune Ssentamu _ 60 _ _ 60

Junior Mahad 34 _ 15 _ 49

MX 1

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Fatuh Kiggundu 43 _ 60 60 163

Isma Mukiibi 41 _ 51 49 141

Ashim Serwadda 54 _ _ 47 101

Maxime Van Pee _ 60 _ _ 60

VMX Veterans

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

George Sserugunda 43 45 45 45 178

Ashi Young 43 51 _ 39 133

Andrew Marinelli 49 39 _ 33 121

Christian Milletti 60 60 _ _ 120

VMX Veterans (ladies)

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

Rose Deedan Turinawe 60 0 _ _ 60

VMX Masters

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall