Watendwa, Pasuwa trade words ahead of Mbarara Rally

Contenders (L-R): Two-wheel defending champion Ibrahim Lugega  and Samuel Watendwa (inset) are raring to go. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  John Batanudde  &  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The season opener starts tomorrow with scrutineering at Shell Makenke before the machines hit the ground running Saturday morning.

A war of words has erupted between former Two-Wheel champions Ibrahim Lubega (2020-21) and Samuel Watendwa (2019) ahead of the 2022 National Rally Championship that revs off this weekend.

