Fire and Safety sorted for Pearl Rally

As days draw closer to the third round of the Africa Rally Championship event, the Shell Pearl of Africa Rally, more support continues to trickle in.

Fire and Safety Appliances is the latest company to add its weight behind the event.

The company, which has been involved in the sport over the last 10 years, will provide safety equipment.

Portable ones

Fire and Safety Appliances’ General Manager Simon Lwanga revealed that the deal will see the company providing fire tracks and extinguishers raging from 100kgs to Portable ones.

“we have been part of the sport for over 10 years and we are happy to be part of this event again,” Lwanga said. “At the same time, we are going to provide personnel to man this equipment and we are also going to work with Uganda Police Fire Brigade,” he added.

“We are glad to have Fire and safety appliances on board as our fire fighting service providers,” event’s media laison Frank Kahesi told this paper.

“We look foward to a safe and accident-free event,” he added.