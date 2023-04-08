Katende brothers, Ssebuguzi lead Uganda against Kenya at FIM CAC

The first round of the 2023 East and Central Motocross Championship will take place this weekend at the Busika Extreme Park in Luweero.

Team Uganda who are defending champions of this event will need to score as many points as possible if they are to defend the title as the second leg will take place in Kenya in December.

Uganda has assembled a strong team of riders led by 85cc champion Gift Ssebuguzi. The rider is fresh from taking part in the south African National Motocross Championship that took place last weekend.

In this class Ssebuguzi will face off with teammates Jorome Mubiru, Ronnie Young and Pascal Kasozi. In this class, Kenya also assembled a strong team led by Atete Benzinge, Lewis Ogonyi and Wahame Mutahi among others.

Team Uganda has received a boost in the 65cc class after champion Miguel Katende recovered in time from a leg fracture which had him miss the second round of the National Motocross Championship.

Miguel will be joined by young brother Jonathan Katende, Filbert Muwonge, Asharaf Mbabazi Jr and Larry Sekamwa.

Kenya will rely on the services of Liam Mbogo, Kigen Mutuma, Gisa Benzinge, Ethan Okello and Dylan Hatanga.

In the 125cc, it will be a full score affair for Ugandan as team Kenya failed to register riders in this class.

Fatu Kiggudu and Isma Mukiibi are the only two Ugandan riders registered for this class and they faceoff away from Kenyan counterparts that is Githuku Mungai and Rohan Gadhi.