Nasser upbeat ahead of EMC Jinja Rally

Yassin Nasser will head into the Eastern Motorsport Club Jinja Rally this weekend with an aim to patch the gaps exposed during the Pearl of Africa Rally as he seeks to step up the gear for the National Rally Championship.

The EMC event taking place from Friday to Sunday in Jinja has attracted about 32 drivers.

Nasser leads the table with 298 points, 65 ahead of 2021 champion Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru after three outings.

Nasser will be vigilant of Mubiru’s ambition, especially after the latter pipped him to win the Pearl of Africa Rally in Jinja in May.

The rally returns to Jinja using the same routes that were used for Pearl though the distances have been reduced and sections repeated.

Nasser believes he has done his homework and is ready to take Kikankane by the horn.

“We had issues with the braking system in Pearl but rectified it, and we were able to win the next race,” Nasser told Daily Monitor.

“We have done our homework well and the car is in very good shape for Jinja, which we hope to win,” he added.

Routes

Nasser will be vigilant of Mubiru’s ambition, especially after the latter pipped him to win the Pearl of Africa Rally in Jinja in May.

The sections have been reduced as well from 12 to seven with the cars competing 144.84kms and the 105.30 for liaison. The seven sections include the double-super special stage at Bujagali, which will total 7.2km.

The rally will start at the Ci’Sand Suites in Jinja City on Friday, with scrutineering away from the normal traditional petrol station.

The first day of competitive action will rev off from the Lwanda village on Jinja Kamuli road up to Nsozi Biiri near Kakira for 18.85km.

That section has been named Mbarara City Rally Club (MCRC) for sponsorship purposes.

Section two starts from Nsozi Biiri to Wandago near Magamaga for about 27.03km.

This section has been named Joshua Muwanguzi to celebrate one of the biggest supporters of the Eastern Motorsport Club.

The two sections will be repeated twice on Sunday as the organisers find ways to cut costs for the drivers.

FMU Uganda National Rally Championship 2023 MOIL EMC Rally 2023

Muhammad Bwete/ Shakira Nabwami (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX)

Nasser Ratib/ Duncun Katumba (Toyota Corolla FX GT)

Julius Semambo/ Diana Nagawa (Toyota Corolla FX GT)

Godfrey Kiyimba/ Jarban Mulindwa (Subaru Impreza N8)

Rashid Makumbi/ Yusuf Babu Jr. (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

Isaac Sozi/ Jackson Serwanga (Subaru Impreza N8)

Moustapha Mukasa/ Lawrence Mwambazi (Subaru Impreza N10)

Yasin Nasser/ Ali Katumba (Subaru Impreza GBV)

Ali Mohammed/ Ahmed Anees Mohammed (Subaru Impreza N14)

Ibrahim Lubega/ Mustapha Kanakulya (Toyota Corolla Fx Gt)

Umar Kakyama/ Robert Katabalwa (Subaru Impreza N8)

Yasser Ali Omar/ Wazir Ali Omar (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Iv)

Jamada Lwabaga/Peter Brown Jr. (Toyota Trueno)

Faisal Kayiira/Monica Birwinyo (Subaru Impreza)

Peter Kalule/David Mwesigwa (Subaru Impreza Xv)

Amiri Kavuma/Kenneth Kavuma(Subaru Impreza N10)

Jonas Kansiime/Ivan Tushabe(Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Viii)

Oscar Ntambi/Asuman Mohammed (Toyota Alteza)

Ronald Sebuguzi/Anthony Mugambwa(Ford Fiesta Proto)

Duncan Mubiru/Joseph Bongole (Ford Fiesta Proto)

Umar Dauda/Steven Bunya (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI)

Ismail Lule/Alvin Luyimbazi(VW Golf)

Joshua Muwanguzi/Rita Nakigozi (Subaru Impreza N12B)

Innocent Bwamiki/Hamza Lwanga (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX)

Byron Rugomoka /Hakim Mawanda (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

Samuel Watendwa/Isaac Lumu (Toyota Runx)

Salim Kyebagadha/Doreen Nabira (Toyota Trueno)

Moses Okello/ Ismail Musoke (Toyota Vitz)

Salim Gasemba/ Emmanuel Mugulusi (Subaru Impreza N10)

Muzamir Watolya Mwami/ Kevin Lubambula (Subaru Impreza N10)

Gilberto Balondemu (Toyota Corolla FX GT)

Ukasha Mugoya/Shaina Kobusingye (Subaru Impreza)

NRC standings after Round 3

1. Yasin Nasser 298 points

2. Duncan Mubiru 233

3. Byron Rugomoka 172

4. Ibrahim Lubega 124

5. Ronald Ssebuguzi 120

6. Hassan Alwi 113

7. Ponsiano Lwakataka 80

8. Oscar Ntambi 71

9. Jas Mangat 70