Cameroon lifter dominates local event, wants to represent Uganda

Feeling At Home. Cameroonian lifter Matamori was in imperious form and now wants to represent Uganda on the global scene at future international engagements. PHOTO / ABDUl NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • Love For The Pearl. The chubby Cameroonian lifter Jude Same-Same exuded sheer power and accuracy as he never got any lift wrong in all the events, to win two categories and finish in the third.

Jude Same-Same, better known by his moniker Matamori, among his peers, emerged the overall winner at the inaugural National Powerlifting Club Championship, at Land Star Hotel in Makindye Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.