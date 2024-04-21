Colts with huge relay advantage

Colts again proved to be stronger in the relays as they matched up to third in the overall standings on match day six of the Pursuit Swim League last Friday at British School of Kampala, Muyenga.

Like in the previous match over a fortnight ago, Colts showed they are no match when it comes to the 10-man relays as they won all four relays.

A line up of Ethan Kalungi, Adriel Lumu and his sister Liora, Peter and brother Joel Wakabi, Abigail and Elijah Sseguja with Hai and Harel looks undefeatable.

To be fair to the defending champions, they led on the night right from the personal best (PB) attempts. They earned 70 scores in the 50m butterfly duals, where swimmers basically duel to see who touches first.

Winning these duels earns one 10 scores for their team but the trick is that every PB here earns one 20 scores no matter which position they finish. Only Jets did better here with 90 scores. Talons and Astros also had 70 while Flames managed 60.

Supremacy battles

An interesting duel saw Jets’ Adam Katumba take on Chriton Kato. The former put himself in trouble by taking long on the turn after the first 25m but his long underwaters bailed him out on the back end.

Also Kalungi beat Talons Ethan Kunira with a sub-32 then within three minutes attempted to beat his PB by taking on Flames’ Paula Nabukeera. The PB did not come but the 10 scores for touching first did.

In the next phase where each of the swimmers pushed for PBs in their best stroke, Colts still came top with 60 scores while Talons and Astros had 20.

In the end, Colts 330 scores earned them the match day’s five points to push forward to third place while Talons with 250 scores took four points to keep second with 20 overall points. Jets took one point on the night but still managed to keep top of the table with 22 points in six matches.

PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE

Overall Standings

Jets – 22

Talons – 20

Colts – 17

Flames – 16