Curtains draw on Round One

Round one of the National Hockey League (NHL) climaxes today in Lugogo with the four of the five female teams returning to action for the first time since mid-June.

Bottom-placed Rhinos, with a point in three games, have the unenviable task of returning to action after such a long hiatus against table leaders Wananchi, on nine points, this morning. By the time the break came, Wananchi were flying with nine goals scored and one conceded in three matches.

There was no evidence to suggest that the five-time league champions were about to crack even in the absence of their coach Innocent Mbabali, who is now based in Italy.

Meanwhile, Rhinos will be positive as they have scored in each of their matches thus far; drawing 2-2 with Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) before losing 2-1 to Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans and 5-3 to Weatherhead.

The tests for them will surely be on both ends as Wananchi are always keen on starving opponents of possession and live for goals.

Elsewhere, KHC Swans meet DCU in the afternoon with an aim of keeping the gap between them and Wananachi as minimal as possible.

Swans had picked momentum beating Rhinos and Weatherhead (1-0), who sit fourth after completing their first-round fixtures, but coiled spectacularly to lose 4-0 to Wananchi in what was an acid test for their title ambitions this season.

Today, without four of their first team players, the task will be not to let up against a DCU side, which is most well-placed to beat anyone on its day.

National hockey league today in Lugogo

W: Rhinos vs. Wananchi, 11.30am

M: W. Historicals vs. City Lions, 1pm

W: DCU vs. KHC Swans, 2.30pm

M: Rockets vs. Mak Stingers, 4pm

