Futsal league: Improved Aidenal eye happy ending

Aidenal is obviously the team to beat this season. Having started brightly, all eyes are now on them.

Head coach James Kaweesi says they are trying to do the right things. Leading the log with 10 points after four rounds, Aidenal have stayed out of trouble working as a team and playing great futsal.

But Kaweesi does not want a tragic end to this good start as more teams usually get competitive toward the play-offs.

“We are enjoying our position right now and what we need is to remain consistent until the final day,” he said.

Goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba is giving the team much needed leadership and while he is a great wall in goal, Faisal Wabyona, who crossed from defunct Big Talent, is stealthily providing a competitive edge.

“I think we have a complete team,” Wabyona said. The 19-year-old who is the captain of Kibuli SS wants to help the team reach greater heights.

“I will not play the whole season as I have academics high on agenda but I have the confidence that if we gel together, we will win the league,” he said.

Kisenyi struggles continue

It’s been a rollercoaster for Kisenyi. Losing their opening game 7-2 to Aidenal exposed their squad depth.

The first half was tightly contested as Aidenal took a slim 2-1 lead. But the second half was simply an exhibition for the Entebbe side.

Partly it was down to unforced errors. Three of the five goals Kisenyi conceded were as a result of unforced errors. They redeemed themselves in the second game edging newcomers Talent Bridge 5-4 with head coach Sulaiman Sekanyo promising a better performance.

“There is still room for improvement and all I ask my players is to be consistent,” Sekanyo said.

KJT, whose arsenal of Abdallah Maawiya, Abasi Kyeyune, Umar Ssebuliba and Najib Muwonge is a joy to watch, ought to fix the leaking defence.

KJT beat Kabowa 4-3 in a tense afternoon game to leave the 2019 champions, who are rebuilding both on and off the pitch, winless in four games.

But KJT coach Ismail Ssendege hopes to get the right combination soon.

“We are still in a transition and some players are yet to get used to each other,” said Ssendege, aka Big Daddy, who joined forces with KJT after his Mengo team failed to meet licensing requirements.