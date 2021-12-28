Hockey in full revival

In control. Kavuma attempts to thwart the advances of Baguma (left) during a NHL game last season. PHOTO/Ismail Kezaala

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Wananchi Ladies, inspired by their captain Doreen Asiimwe, were more than imposing in their category as they ended the league unbeaten in eight games – scoring 45 goals and conceding just once to win their sixth NHL title.
  • Riding on this momentum, Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) convinced the National Council of Sports (NCS) that the best way to motivate the players was to run the National Hockey League (NHL) under strict Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Uganda’s 2021 hockey season threatened to be as dull as the 2020 before it, which was wiped out by Covid-19 lockdowns, when the north and east Africa group Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers were belatedly cancelled.
The qualifiers were due March 1-8 in Nairobi, Kenya but only the hosts and Uganda confirmed participation to Africa Hockey Federation (AfHF) by start of February. Tanzania, Seychelles, Sudan, Burundi and Egypt (women) did not commit to attend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.