KHC fetes top players of 2021
Jordan Mpiima, Paula Kirabo Kibwika and Stanley Tamale were on Friday awarded as the best players for Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) teams Stallions, Swans and Originals, respectively, for the 2021 season.
The award, following votes by their peers, took place at a serene dinner to mark the clubs’ 13th anniversary at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi.
Usually, the annual dinner is an inhouse affair graced by KHC players, fans and their families but this one attracted members from rival clubs; Wananchi, Deliverance Church and Makerere University too.
Mpiima beat his national team colleagues Richard Ssemwogerere, also the club’s top scorer for the year, and Stewart Kavuma to the men’s accolade.
The latter two had earlier received their consolation as player of the year and young Stallion for the 2019 season, which had not rewarded due to the Coronavirus-induced bans on gatherings in 2020 and 2021.
Budding defender James Mugisha was named the men’s young player for 2021 after fending off competition from 2018 winner Mpiima and 2019’s Kavuma.
For the women, Paula Kirabo Kibwika’s endorsement had always been coming.
At the end of last year, her teammates voted her captain while she was also on the national team that represented Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in January.
She beat her “mentor” and 2019 winner Margaret Nassiwa and eventual young Swan of the year Joy Serunjogi to the award.
Serunjogi had 2019 winner Carol Aguti and goalkeeper Loretta Aguti for competition. Sandra Namusoke was awarded as the 2021 top scorer for the Swans.
For the veterans of the club, Stanley Tamale beat a long list of contenders that include; Timothy Magala, Francis Epilo, Habib Sewava, Faustine Ojangole and Denis Ntume for the inaugural best players’ award for the Originals team that was established at the tail end of 2019.
Sewava was their top scorer.
Kla Hockey Club Awards
Swans
Player of the Year: Paula Kibwika
Young Player: Joy Serunjogi
Top Scorer: Sandra Namusoke
Stallions
Player of the year: Jordan Mpiima
Young player: James Mugisha
Top scorer: Richard Ssemwogerere
Originals
Player of the year: Stanley Tamale
Top scorer: Habib Sewava
National Hockey League
WEEKEND RESULTS - MEN
WHD Historicals 0-11 Weatherhead
Rockets 0-9 Wananchi
KHC Stallions 10-1 Originals
Mubs 0-11 Mak Stingers
Women
WHD Historicals 3-5 DCU