KHC fetes top players of 2021

Jordan Mpiima, Paula Kirabo Kibwika and Stanley Tamale were on Friday awarded as the best players for Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) teams Stallions, Swans and Originals, respectively, for the 2021 season.

The award, following votes by their peers, took place at a serene dinner to mark the clubs’ 13th anniversary at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi.

Usually, the annual dinner is an inhouse affair graced by KHC players, fans and their families but this one attracted members from rival clubs; Wananchi, Deliverance Church and Makerere University too.

Mpiima beat his national team colleagues Richard Ssemwogerere, also the club’s top scorer for the year, and Stewart Kavuma to the men’s accolade.

The latter two had earlier received their consolation as player of the year and young Stallion for the 2019 season, which had not rewarded due to the Coronavirus-induced bans on gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

Budding defender James Mugisha was named the men’s young player for 2021 after fending off competition from 2018 winner Mpiima and 2019’s Kavuma.

For the women, Paula Kirabo Kibwika’s endorsement had always been coming.

At the end of last year, her teammates voted her captain while she was also on the national team that represented Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in January.

She beat her “mentor” and 2019 winner Margaret Nassiwa and eventual young Swan of the year Joy Serunjogi to the award.

Serunjogi had 2019 winner Carol Aguti and goalkeeper Loretta Aguti for competition. Sandra Namusoke was awarded as the 2021 top scorer for the Swans.

For the veterans of the club, Stanley Tamale beat a long list of contenders that include; Timothy Magala, Francis Epilo, Habib Sewava, Faustine Ojangole and Denis Ntume for the inaugural best players’ award for the Originals team that was established at the tail end of 2019.

Sewava was their top scorer.





Kla Hockey Club Awards

Swans

Player of the Year: Paula Kibwika

Young Player: Joy Serunjogi

Top Scorer: Sandra Namusoke

Stallions

Player of the year: Jordan Mpiima

Young player: James Mugisha

Top scorer: Richard Ssemwogerere

Originals

Player of the year: Stanley Tamale

Top scorer: Habib Sewava

National Hockey League

WEEKEND RESULTS - MEN

WHD Historicals 0-11 Weatherhead

Rockets 0-9 Wananchi

KHC Stallions 10-1 Originals

Mubs 0-11 Mak Stingers

Women