Mpiima, Serunjogi lead quest for KHC awards

Jordan Michael Mpiima, Stuart Kavuma and Joy Serunjogi picked up two awards nominations each, from their fellow players, ahead of tonight’s annual Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) dinner.

The club’s players and fans will let their hair down and mingle to celebrate its 13th anniversary at Silver Springs, Bugolobi.

And despite a trophyless 2021, KHC will also seek to continue its culture of awarding its top performers, including those that did not get awarded for their 2019 efforts as Covid-19 affected gatherings for two years.

Mpiima and Kavuma come up against last season’s captain and top scorer Richard Ssemwogerere for the main team Stallions’ player of the year.

The trio were so impressive they made it to the national team that represented Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana this January.

All three are versatile; Mpiima offers a lot in attack and defending short corners, Kavuma initiates attacks while Ssemwogerere - usually a midfield enforcer - was mostly limited to finding goals last season.

The duo will then compete with impressive defender James Mugisha, who only made his first full season in the topflight league last year and also trained with the national team, for the young Stallion of the year award.

Impressive Serunjogi

Serunjogi is the only constant for the Swans as she battles former captain Margaret Nassiwa and current captain Paula Kirabo Kibwika for the main women’s award.

All three also made it to Ghana in Uganda’s first ever team to compete at the continental showpiece.

While Nassiwa is a former winner of the award poised to carry it home for the second time, Kibwika was quite the revelation peppering the team with her versatility last season.

Serunjogi, who is actually at the start of her first full season this year, is in mostly for her impressive show in the Cups and her national team role.

She comes up against goalkeeper Loretta Kansiime plus utility player Carol Aguti, who both gave weighty contributions to the team last season, for the young players’ award.

Meanwhile, the clubs’ ‘veterans’ side Originals also has Timothy Magala - who has been sent to the more competitive Stallions for 2022, captain Stanley Tamale, defensive workhorses Francis Epilo and Denis Ntume, creative force Habib Sewava, evergreen Faustine Ojangole competing the team’s performer of the year.

KHC PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Men’s Nominees

Stallions:

Jordan Mpiima,

Richard Ssemwogerere,

Stuart Kavuma

Young Stallions:

Jordan Mpiima,

Stuart Kavuma,

James Mugisha

Originals:

Timothy Magala,

Stanley Tamale,

Denis Ntume,

Francis Epilo,

Habib Sewava,

Faustine Ojangole

Women

Swans:

Margaret Nassiwa,

Paula Kirabo Kibwika,

Joy Serunjogi

Young Swans:

Joy Serunjogi,

Loretta Kansiime,