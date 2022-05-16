Kiwanuka seals the double at EA netball champs

It was all joy as National Insurance Corporation (NIC) and Kampala University retained their East African Netball Club Championship trophies on Saturday at the Kamwokya Community Centre.

The Vincent Kiwanuka coached sides have been in support of each other throughout the weeklong event and also celebrated their hard earned victories as a whole.

Kampala University registered a 31-all draw with Ugandan counterparts WOB.

A penalty pass for the university side in the final seconds of the game, that resulted in another goal to make a 32-31 score, sparked off controversy, with arguments that the game had already ended before the umpire awarded the penalty.

This forced the acting chief umpire Zubeda Nassanga to give the final verdict.

The much anticipated fixture that saw a full to capacity venue was the final between KCCA and NIC.

‘Exceptional NIC’

This was unlike their previous encounters in the league where the two opponents were always head to head, not allowing their opponents to supersede and ending in draws.

NIC expressed seniority, drawing first blood and registering 9-6, 21-16, 33-23, and finally 44-35 triumphs throughout the game.

Kiwanuka, who was on cloud nine for retaining double victories, linked his teams’ exceptional performances to the overwhelming support from their bosses.

“Our bosses on both sides have players’ wellbeing at their hearts. This motivates players hence doing their best,” he said.

KCCA assistant coach Nouredine Kato said their team was a little fatigued after the semi-final against Prisons.

“Most of my players were having their debut at the competition, NIC was a better side with experience, we congratulate them and we’ll work harder to improve,” he said.

KCCA’s prolific shooter Shadiah Nassanga rued lack of coordination in her team.

“We lost this game because of poor coordination,” Nassanga told Daily Monitor.

EA Netball Club Champs