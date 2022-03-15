Kukundakwe to the joy of two at para-swimming series

The dream. Kukundakwe has lived up to her words of winning international swimming medal which she shows off (inset). PHOTO/FILE & COURTESY

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

On the day two, the swimmer seemed to heed to the call and built on her first day achievements to win bronze in the SB8 class 100m breaststroke

Husnah Kukundakwe promised to soon deliver an international medal and she is now a delightful owner of two from the March 11-13 World Para-swimming Series held in Lignano Italy.

