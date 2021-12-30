Records tumble as swimming emerges from Covid lockdown

Trailblazer. Mukalazi has had a brilliant year, where he became the first Ugandan swimmer to clock under both 24 and 23 seconds in the men’s 50m freestyle. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • To cap Uganda’s performance in Japan, para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe, 14, also became a trailblazer posting 1:34.35 personal best in the 100m breaststroke SB8 class heats at the Paralympics, where she was a media sensation both within and outside the pool

Tendo Mukalazi and sister Kirabo Namutebi were the shining lights as Ugandan swimming beat its struggles to emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown.
The two went to Russia on a Fina scholarship in April to begin their year while the swimmers back home could hardly get a look in for competitions because of the stringent guidelines put in place for the sport to run.

