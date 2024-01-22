Lubaga pass Luzira test to keep title in sight

Lubaga Grameen head coach Musa Kalule believes the title race is still far from over despite staying nine points behind the leaders Park in the betPawa Futsal Super League.

Their title aspirations look rosier after the reigning league champions blazed to a 5-3 victory over Luzira, who were the other unbeaten side in the league on Friday night maintaining their third place, 9 points behind the leaders, Park.

Michael Lubowa and Abdikarim Omar Farah scored a brace each with Abdullahi Yonis Abdi completing the rout. With impact player Joshua Aziku subdued, Luzira’s goals were scored by a committee of Samuel Omara, Arafat Ssentongo and Ivan Alioni.

“It is still very early for any team to celebrate,” Kasule said after the triumph.

Lubaga took a healthy 3-1 lead in the first round transitioning perfectly in their diamond formation and were stealth on attack.

Musa Kalule said they are still in touching distance with Park, who remain unbeaten after Thursday’s 8-2 win over punching bags Kawempe.

“The score was a pretty good indication of our strategy. From the standpoint of the result, the title is still in sight. Although we have lost three games, we have more games to keep the momentum. We shall keep pushing until the last day,” Kasule said.

There will be two more match days before the league takes a 27-day break at the end of the first round on February 2.

After the break, he will be keen on finding a winning formula against Park and hope other teams rise to meet Park’s might.

“In the remaining games it is simply going to be about which teams show up with the best effort and intensity. We need all the points we can get to keep the pressure on the challenging teams,” he said.

Kisenyi win derby

In a highly contested Slums Derby between Mengo and Kisenyi, it was Kisenyi who came on top winning 3-1.

Abdikarim Abdullahi Ahmed scored a brace to take his tally to 12 goals, four behind the leading scorer Michael Lubowa of Lubaga with Bakar Kulane scoring the other.

Imran Mubiru scored Mengo’s consolation as the side started life without Mohammed Ssembatya, who was relieved of his duties following the team’s poor performance.

betPawa Futsal League

Nansana Aska 3-4 Kabowa

Edgars 8-2 Kawempe

Park 3-0 KJT

Kisugu 4-0 Aidenal

Mengo 1-3 Kisenyi

Luzira 3-5 Lubaga

betPawa Futsal Super League standings

P W L D F A Pts

1Park 9 9 0 0 38 9 27

2Luzira 9 7 2 0 51 23 21

3Kisenyi 9 6 3 0 39 19 18

4Lubaga 9 6 3 0 37 29 18

5Kisugu 9 5 3 1 33 19 16

6Nansana 9 5 4 0 37 29 15

7Kabowa 9 4 4 1 26 26 13

8Edgars 9 4 5 0 28 40 12

9Mengo 9 3 5 1 29 31 10

10KJT 9 3 6 0 22 37 9

11Aidenal 9 0 8 1 17 42 1