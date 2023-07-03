Monitor's Kyeyune wins inaugural Uspa monthly award

Daily Monitor's Darren Allan Kyeyune and Next Media Services Nicole Apio were on Monday awarded as the inaugural winners of the monthly Plascon Uspa (Uganda Sports Press Association) Media Awards.

Plascon and Uspa are out to recognize the work sports journalists do in a bid to improve the quality of stories that are churned out regularly.

Kyeyune's story titled 'Cricket Cranes pull off heist to win inaugural T20 Cup' beat his Monitor colleague Andrew Mwanguhya's submission titled A captain in peril, Okwi needs final renaissance.

The third nomination was still by Kyeyune, also from the gentleman's game titled Cricket Cranes cherish growth in development.

"I first want to thank God because this came as a surprise," said Kyeyune in his acceptance speech during the Uspa monthly assembly at Imperial Royale Hotel yesterday.

"To have both of my pieces make the shortlist, I don't take it for granted. I want to thank fellow nominees, especially my fellow colleague and nominee Andrew.

"We operate with tight deadlines but had my editor Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo not opted to wait for the story, I wouldn't have made it here. So I want to thank him and all my colleagues because we push each other.

"I dedicate this award to my family and a third of my prize money to the family of our departed colleague Peter Kagawa."

For Broadcast, Apio's story beat those from; her colleague Ritah Tugumisirize (She Cranes status ahead of the World Cup) and Salt Media's Geoffrey Mugerwa (Masaza Cup 2023 Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi graces opener).

Feni recognized



Meanwhile, USPA also unanimously recognized swimmer Larry Graig Feni as the sports personality of the month of June for his gold medals in the 25m free and 50m breaststroke at the World Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany.

Feni's coach Ezra Kalali was awarded the month's supportive award for his role in the feat while the Junior Silverbacks will receive the Young Talent award for qualifying for the Fiba U-16 Africa Championships in Tunisa at the expense of Rwanda and Tunisia.

The Uspa executive also recognized the Uganda Bikers Association for their role in developing biking and for the charity work they do. The Bikers, who were running a charity event in Jinja last month, will receive the sporting award.

Uspa also set their Awards Gala to recognize the best sports personalities per sports discipline for the years 2021 and 2022 for September 19.