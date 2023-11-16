Netball normalization committee re-assures stakeholders

The four-member normalization committee that was put in place by the netball world governing body and government last week, to see that sanity returns to the sport of netball is in the process of reconciling the key stakeholders in the sport.

A committee led by Moses Mwase an experienced lawyer and sports administrator with others including former She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia as the player representative, Leticia Namutebi, a member of the CGU Athletes’ Commission and Cecilia Anyacoit from the National Sports Council will also see to it that the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) constitution is revised and updated, basing on the new sports law suggestions with in a period of six months.

"Basically we were given a six months period to look into the statutes of the federation but also make sure that we have an elective assembly so that the leadership crisis is brought to an end,” Mwase told Daily Monitor.

Mwase says they are keen on involving the different netball stakeholders – the priority being players, club leaders and even sponsors on their road to the normalization of the sport.

“One of the key things is that we are going to engage with the key stakeholders. The first are the athletes who have been very restless and do not know what is happening, actors in different clubs, the government who are the guarantors of the smooth running of sports as well as the sponsors,” Mwase said.

He adds that they are in contact with the Africa netball governing body to see that the national team takes part in the Africa Netball Championships that are expected to be hosted in Botswana this month.

They are also focusing on other competitions that were on schedule including test series in the United Kingdom as well as the much anticipated national netball league that was scheduled to throw off three weeks ago, only to be put on hold after the netball federation certificate was revoked.

The UNF had their certificate of operation revoked last month by the government due to persistent leadership and governance challenges as well as failure by leaders to follow the laws of the game and their own statutes.

Other accusations included running six bank accounts, amending the constitution without following due processes as well as not submitting proper accountability to the NCS.

Netball Normalisation Committee members

Moses B Mwase - Chairperson

Leticiah Namutebi – Member CGU Athletes’ Commission

Cecilia Anyacoit – National Council of Sports