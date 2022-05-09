NIC register first win at East African Club Championships

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) thumped Zanzibar’s KVC 75-30 in their opening fixture of the East African Netball Club Championships on Sunday at the Kamwokya Community sports complex.

The defending champions have had their competitors trail behind them in all the four quarters of the game.

NIC registered 18-8, 38-15, 58-23 and finally 75-30 to seal their first win.

Team captain Joan Nampungu said it was not an easy win, however, they are determined to retain their trophy.

“The Zanzibar team gave us a hard time, especially in the first quarter of the game, we later learnt the technique that has helped us to win against them,” Nampungu said.

Meanwhile, KCCA will play against UPDF tomorrow at 9.30 am.

Teams from Kenya will not be taking part in the competition while Tanzanian counterparts were yet to arrive by press time.

According to organisers, Tanzanian teams have confirmed that they are on the way.