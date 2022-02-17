OBB ready to shake top order 

OBB might be league debutants but their roster suggests they have a chance of fighting for the league title.

Their performances have also been of a team that is not out of place.

They have played 14 games and won 12 of those to cement their place in the top four as the playoffs draw closer.

Victories over Nemostars, KAVC and KCCA are some of the highlight moments of the season for Lawrence Yakan’s charges.

Their latest wins came over the weekend as they collected maximum points against Ndejje Elites and KCCA.

They defeated the university side 3-1 on Saturday before a 3-0 thumping of KCCA on Sunday.

The wins came after the team’s second defeat of the season, a 2-3 loss to defending champions Nemostars.

“It was important for us to bounce back,” opposite Ivan Ongom says.

“We needed maximum points and got that with two good performances,” he adds.

The Iganga outfit has now leapfrogged Nemostars into second place with four games left on their schedule.

Yakan’s troops still have to face table leaders Sport-S and the match will go a long way in determining how the newcomers end the regular season.

“At the end of the day, every team’s target is to win and we’ll try to do that,” Yakan told this publication.

With experienced players like Ongom, John Mark Okurut, John Bosco Opendi, Kelvin Kiplagat and Sharif Nabanji, the league debutants can dare to dream.

OBB WEEKEND RESULTS

OBB 3-1 Ndejje (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18)

KCCA 0-3 OBB (17-25, 22-25, 17-25)





READ MORE:



