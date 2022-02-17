OBB ready to shake top order 

Jonathan Tumukunde of Nemo Stars spikes towards OBB side during their league game that Nemo won 3-2 at Old Kampala Court.
Photo/ Ismail Kezaala

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

OBB might be league debutants but their roster suggests they have a chance of fighting for the league title.
Their performances have also been of a team that is not out of place.
They have played 14 games and won 12 of those to cement their place in the top four as the playoffs draw closer.
Victories over Nemostars, KAVC and KCCA are some of the highlight moments of the season for Lawrence Yakan’s charges.

