Races that defined National Championships

Over 700 swimmers from 22 clubs took part in the 142 events at the eighth edition of the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships held last weekend at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli and Kampala Parents School (KPS), Naguru.





Here, in no particular order, are the top events of the gala.

17 and over girls 50m freestyle

Gloria Muzito had beaten Kirabo Namutebi on Saturday in the 200m freestyle but the margin had lessened in the 100m free early on Sunday.

Both swimmers brought their A-game later in the 50m free to send the KPS crowd into a frenzy. But Dolphins’ Muzito still marginally got ahead of Gators’ jewel.

11-12 girls 100m butterfly

We knew Peyton Suubi would beat Jaguar teammate Zara Mbanga but Altona’s trio of Yetta Magola, Abigail Mwagale and Paula Nabukeera plus Sailfish’s Karen were a threat.

Suubi, however, was out of sight from the dive and was joined by Magola and Mbanga on the podium. Mwangi later won the 50m fly. Mwagale’s consolation came in the freestyle sprints as Mbanga ultimately topped the age group.

13-14 girls 50m backstroke

Tara Kisawuzi had posted the best time of any girl in the championship in the 800m free (10:11.94) and 100m backstroke (1:13.64) so the 50m back looked like a foregone conclusion for her. But somehow, Rahmah Nakasule summoned the power to touch first at 34.17 – just 14 microseconds ahead of Kisawuzi. Kisawuzi shook that disappointment off quickly and topped every other race in her age group.

17 and over boys 100m back

Gators’ Adnan Kabuye, 20, was an overwhelming favourite but was dominated from the get-go by Dolphins’ 17 year old Tendo Kaumi (1:01.59).

Kaumi did not look back after that, winning the 50m fly (27.51), 50m free (23.91) and 50m backstroke (29.17).

11-14 boys 400m free

Gators’ Heer Usadadiya, 14, showed unprecedented fitness swimming the entire race at almost the same pace. He set the best time (4:41.59) of any swimmer – younger or older – that took part in 400m free.

13-14 plus 15-16 boys 100m fly

Silverfin’s Isaiah Kuc and Aquatic’s Akram Lubega were expected to top the 100m fly in the 13-14 and 15-16 boys’ age groups respectively but finished microseconds short of Gators’ Ethani Ssengooba and Dolphins Pendo Kaumi respectively.

11-12 boys 200m breaststroke

Altona’s Adriel Lumu led for over 150m metres before Jaden Mwase’s long glide propelled the Sailfish swimmer to turn first at the 175m mark.

But Lumu recovered just in time to avoid an upset in a nail-biting final 25m.

15-16 girls 50m breast